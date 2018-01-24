Ugh: Amber Heard and Elon Musk are back on

Your favorite on-again, off-again couple is back on: Amber Heard and Elon Musk have reportedly reunited again. They just can’t stay away from each other!

After splitting in August due to “conflicting schedules” — sure! — Heard and Musk were spotted holding hands at dinner in LA on Monday. A few moments later, a source confirmed to Page Six that they are, and we quote “together at the moment.” Man, they say romance is dead and we’re pretty sure this is just proof.

Fact is, though, Musk is just a thirsty dude. He told Rolling Stone in November that he can’t be happy unless he’s in a relationship. Uh.

“If I’m not in love, if I'm not with a long-term companion, I cannot be happy,” he said. “I will never be happy without having someone. Going to sleep alone kills me.”

About breaking up with Heard he said, “I was really in love, and it hurt bad… She broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think.” Oh, man.

Musk, honey. You gotta love yourself before you love anybody else, babe! That's like self-care 101. Get into it, my dude.