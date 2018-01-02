America Ferrera is gonna have a baby.

The “Superstore” actress announced via social media that she and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, are expecting their first child together.

“We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2017! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year,” she wrote on New Year’s Eve. Aw.

The couple, who just celebrated 12 years together, first met when Williams, 36, cast Ferrera in his student film while studying at the University of Southern California. They were engaged in June 2010 and married in 2011.

Mazel, y’all!