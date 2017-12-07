Fake news or nah: Amy Adams might be pregnant

Fake news is as pervasive in today’s hellscape as genital herpes (one out of six people in the United States aged 14 to 49 have genital herpes caused by the HSV-2 infection. The more you know!). Today, we present a report from InTouch Weekly, claiming that actress Amy Adams is pregnant with her second child. You have our permission to take this news with a grain of salt.

A source says that the very private “Nocturnal Animals” actress and Isla Fisher look alike is expecting a second child with husband Darren Le Gallo. “Amy’s been keeping the news hush-hush, but she’s pretty far along,” a source tells the magazine.

The “buzz” is that the 43-year-old is having a boy, and that the couple have only shared the news with family and a few friends. A few friends with big mouths, apparently.

“Amy’s very private and doesn’t like drawing attention to herself,” the source continued. “But she and Darren are both very excited.” With friends like these, man.

Adams and Le Gallo, 43, already are parents to 7-year-old Aviana who reportedly “can’t wait to be a big sister” and “have a little playmate.”

Adams and Le Gallo married in 2015 after 15 years together. They wed in a small, intimate ceremony at a friend’s house outside of Santa Barbara, California. Adams told the U.K.’s Times Magazine that their decision to finally tie the knot was all about family.

“We always had the commitment but now he's stuck with me and I can really act out,” she joked. “The truth is, I feel a stronger sense of family, a bigger sense of permanence, which is a nice thing for me.”

That’s nice and all, but Amy, honey, listen. You need better friends. You know, the kind that won’t blab to InTouch Weekly, of all places, about your secret pregnancy. At least have the wherewithal to go to a classy place like People.