Amy Schumer's celebrity crush is NKOTB's Joey McIntyre

The comedian revealed her affection for the singer to Ellen DeGeneres.

Amy Schumer chatted about her recent nuptials with Ellen DeGeneres. Photo by The Ellen Show via YouTube / screenshot

Amy Schumer revealed some of her deep, dark secrets to Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday, including her love for a certain New Kids on the Block member.

The comedian and actess stopped by the daytime show to promote her new flick, "I Feel Pretty," which filmed in Boston last summer. During a round of "Ellen's Burning Questions," Schumer professed her affection for NKOTB star Joey McIntyre and also provided plenty of NSFW answers about her love life — all while her mom watched in horror from the crowd.

"Who was you're childhood celebrity crush?" DeGeneres asked.

"Joey from the New Kids, and it still stands today," Schumer admitted before adding that she'd be down to film a love scene with the star.

Watch: Amy Schumer Answers Ellen's Burning Questions

While she never ended up going out with the Boston boy band member, she did find love in the form of Massachusetts chef and James Beard Award winner Chris Fischer. The couple recently married in a star-studded affair, which included appearances by Jennifer Lawrence and Jake Gyllenhaal, before absconding to Italy for a lovely honeymoon abroad.

During her chat with DeGenres, Schumer revealed that she got engaged right before heading to the daytime host's birthday party, which also featured a celebrity-filled guest list. Unfortunately, no one in attendance would believe Schumer's big news, even though she pestered pretty much everyone she could for marriage advice.

"Pink was there, Pharrell, and the Mother of Dragons was there, what's her name? Kris Jenner," Schumer joked. "I love that whole family. Love to True, everybody."

"We were going around and getting advice from everybody," Schumer added.

Check out more from Amy Schumer's interview with Ellen DeGenres below.