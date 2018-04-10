Amy Schumer went on a foodie adventure in Italy for her honeymoon

The actress opened up about her recent marriage to chef Chris Fischer on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Amy Schumer chatted about her honeymoon and more with Stephen Colbert on Monday night. Photo by Scott Kowalchyk / CBS

Amy Schumer got to live out every foodie's dream during her honeymoon.

The actress and comedian stopped by "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Monday night to promote her new film "I Feel Pretty," but she also opened up a bit about her recent marriage to Massachusetts chef Chris Fischer. While it took some prying from the late-night host, Schumer revealed that she spent her honeymoon following her James Beard Award-winning hubby around as he travelled the globe for several tasty cooking gigs.

According to Schumer, the trip included a 10-day stay in Italy, where she enjoyed a lot of great wine and pasta.

"He was cooking in Sonoma at Scribe vineyards, so I followed him there," Schumer said. "Then he was cooking at a festival in Milan, and I heard that they invented pasta and wine, so I've just been kind of following him around getting drunk."

Watch: Amy Schumer opens up about her honeymoon on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

While Schumer was more than happy to feast on pasta and vino "almost every night," she needed a hug from bandleader Jon Batiste when Colbert suggested that some stars try to avoid filling up on carbs.

"What kind of sick... no," Schumer joked. "Jon come here. Just hold me."

Aside from talking about her foodie adventures, Schumer also gave fans a peek at what to expect from her upcoming comedy "I Feel Pretty," which filmed in Boston last summer. Schumer stars as a woman named Renee who starts to believe she's a supermodel after hitting her head in a SoulCycle class.

In addition to showing a clip from the film, Schumer responded to some of the criticisms she received after the first trailer dropped for the movie.

"When the trailer came out, I got really nice backlash where they were saying I wasn't disgusting enough to play that role," Schumer told Colbert. "But it's not about an ugly monster, she just has low self-esteem."