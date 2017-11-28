Angela Lansbury says if you're attractive, you're asking to be "knocked down and raped"

Angela Lansbury attends the 2017 Irish Repertory Theatre Gala at Town Hall on June 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Actress Angela Lansbury is near and dear to our hearts for many things. Like voicing the overenthusiastic teapot in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” for example. Or perhaps you’re more taken with her work in “Murder, She Wrote.” Personally, I prefer her seminal performance in the overlooked classic, “Bedknobs and Broomsticks.” Either way, the 92-year-old is a national treasure.

Or at least, she was. As of today, I hereby invite Ms. Lansbury to keep it.

Joining the ranks of other problematic faves before her, Lansbury has now insisted that women are to blame for being subject to sexual harassment and assault in an interview with Britain’s Radio Times.

“We have to own up to the fact that women, since time immemorial, have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive,” she said. “And unfortunately it has backfired on us—and this is where we are today.”

She continued, unfortunately, saying “We must sometimes take blame, women. I really do think that. Although it’s awful to say we can’t make ourselves look as attractive as possible without being knocked down and raped.”

Oh well. Another one bites the dust.

Thank you, Dame Angela Lansbury, for ruining my precious childhood memories with your utter nonsense.