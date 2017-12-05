Angelina Jolie thought ‘By the Sea’ would save her marriage with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is making her way back into the spottlight. And you know what that means: She is still talking about Bradley William Pitt.

The 42-year-old actress admits that there was some “heaviness” between her and then-husband Brad Pitt while they were shooting 2015’s flop, “By the Sea.” She appears to have thought that filming together would save their marriage — but, uh, we all know the end to this story.

“We had met working together and we worked together well,” she said on The Hollywood Reporter’s podcast, “Awards Chatter.” “I wanted us to do some serious work together, I thought it would be a good way for us to communicate.

“In some ways it was, and in some ways we learned some things,” she continues. “But there was a heaviness probably during that situation that carried on and it wasn’t because of the film.”

The couple, of course, split last September, after over a decade together and two years of marriage. They share six children — Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

No word if Pitt is still coping with Frank Ocean albums and sculpting, but we sure as hell hope so. Aging hipster Brad Pitt is one of our absolute favorite Brad Pitt iterations, so.