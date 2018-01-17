Ann Curry says sexual harassment was ‘pervasive’ at NBC

Ann Curry attends 'An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power' New York Screening at the Whitby Hotel on July 17, 2017 in New York City. Getty

Ann Curry is finally opening up.

The former “Today” anchor — and maybe enemy of Matt Lauer which, yeah, makes sense — says she wasn’t surprised about the allegations against her former co-host.

“I’m trying to do no harm in these conversations,” she said on CBS This Morning on Wednesday. “I can tell you that I am not surprised by the allegations.”

“See, now I’m walking down that road — I’m trying not to hurt people. I know what it’s like to be publicly humiliated. I never did anything wrong to be publicly humiliated, and I don’t want to cause that kind of pain to somebody else.”

Oh, yeah! You mean that time that Lauer (maybe) ousted you from the Today show because he’s the worst?

She continued, “But I can say, because you’re asking me a direct question, I would be surprised if many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment that existed. I think it would be surprising if someone said they didn’t see that. Verbal sexual harassment was pervasive … It was, period.” Damn, Ann. Tell ‘em.

This, of course, comes after Lauer himself was ousted from his position at the Today show for abusing his power and being sexually inappropriate AF.

We’re all about the Ann Curry let-em-know tour. Baby girl, we support you.