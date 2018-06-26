Touching tweets in honor of Anthony Bourdain's birthday

Anthony Bourdain died by suicide on June 8 — just weeks before his 62nd birthday. Soon after, Anthony Bourdain Twitter tributes from celebrities and foodies alike flooded our feeds.

Bourdain’s toxicology report showed no proof of narcotics in his system, according to officials. The only thing investigators found was a "trace of a nonnarcotic medicine in a therapeutic dose."

The man introduced us to new and exciting cultures in a way that was attainable, and he had a grasp on words that made our curiosity flourish. As one Metro staffer wrote when news broke of his death, "In everything he did, Anthony Bourdain worked to make the world a little less strange. Along the way, he taught us all how to be better humans."

To remember Bourdain on his birthday, people from all walks of life shared messages of love in his honor.

Anthony Bourdain Twitter tributes for his birthday

Anthony Bourdain Twitter tributes included messages of remembrance, footage of past work and photos from longtime friends and fans.

Much of the media shared posts in honor of the Parts Unknown host.

Today would've been Anthony Bourdain's 62nd birthday. We talked to fans paying tribute to him at a mural in L.A. pic.twitter.com/I1ejgv4Eru — Circa (@Circa) June 26, 2018

Today would have been Anthony Bourdain's 62nd birthday. We're celebrating it by continuing to remember his incredible work and influence in the food and travel industries. https://t.co/EEMasLyGuU pic.twitter.com/zwS8cJcfTG — Condé Nast Traveler (@CNTraveler) June 25, 2018

Padma Lakshmi, who starred in Bravo’s Top Chef with Bourdain, posted a photo of this stunning Santa Monica mural:

Chef José Andrés tweeted out an Anthony Bourdain birthday message, too: a photo of Bourdain’s signature written on the bar at his Washington, D.C. restaurant. Andrés called him his friend "now and always!"

Happy Birthday Tony @bourdain This is your signature on the bar the last time you came to @Oyamel! A margarita to@m you my friend, now and always! @ericripert @mdgoulding Everyone have a drink today in his honor....anywhere you are! #welovetony pic.twitter.com/NJSoMjvZcz — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) June 25, 2018

One fan tweeted, "Happy Birthday Anthony Bourdain, if only you had known how much the world would miss you."

Others joined in:

To one of the coolest people who's passing has left behind a lasting legacy.



Happy Birthday Anthony Bourdain.#AnthonyBourdain pic.twitter.com/369Ws72RfR — Ignoble Savage (@drayzze) June 25, 2018

Beautiful souls, creative minds and real friends never die! Happy birthday @Bourdain — Zamir Gotta (@ZamirGotta) June 25, 2018

Happy Birthday @Bourdain the world is a darker place without your unique perspective. You truly represented humanity at its best. You are missed. You are not forgotten. — Megan MacKenzie (@Makknz) June 25, 2018

Happy Birthday #AnthonyBourdain Hope your having one heluva meal up there . pic.twitter.com/PBwhMFBISm — Julianna (@Julianna2221) June 25, 2018

Many users shared Anthony Bourdain Twitter tributes in the form of quotes:

On what would have been #AnthonyBourdain's 62nd birthday, we remember the dinner table is a place to open our minds and have honest conversations. Round 2 of our #DinnersOnRace start soon. pic.twitter.com/scgh5TWZaN — embRACE LA (@embracela) June 25, 2018

"I urge you to travel as far and as widely as possible," reads one of Bourdain's best lines. "Sleep on floors if you have to."

~ Anthony Bourdain pic.twitter.com/aUhFmq8zFS — Skip Bolden (@skipbolden) June 23, 2018

Good food is very often, even most often, simple food.

-Anthony Bourdain #ContessaTheSwitch — Edelwice R. Adalla (@wisse_edel) June 26, 2018

“Skills can be taught. Character you either have or you don’t have.” -Anthony Bourdain pic.twitter.com/WuYCG4lUDp — Wowie Janssen (@WowieJanssen_) June 26, 2018

Then there was this amazing bit on feminism:

"In these current circumstances, one must pick a side. I stand unhesitatingly and unwaveringly with women." On what would have been his 62nd birthday we're remembering #AnthonyBourdain for his fierce advocacy of women & his legacy of bringing the world just a little bit closer. pic.twitter.com/HYheRObOLr — MAKERS (@MAKERSwomen) June 25, 2018

And, my favorite: "Your body is not a temple, it’s an amusement park. Enjoy the ride."