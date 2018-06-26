Home
 
Touching tweets in honor of Anthony Bourdain's birthday

He would've turned 62 on June 25.
By
Sam Brodsky
 Published : June 26, 2018 | Updated : June 26, 2018
Anthony Bourdain Twitter tributes for his birthday
Photo: Getty Images

Anthony Bourdain died by suicide on June 8 — just weeks before his 62nd birthday. Soon after, Anthony Bourdain Twitter tributes from celebrities and foodies alike flooded our feeds.

Bourdain’s toxicology report showed no proof of narcotics in his system, according to officials. The only thing investigators found was a "trace of a nonnarcotic medicine in a therapeutic dose."

The man introduced us to new and exciting cultures in a way that was attainable, and he had a grasp on words that made our curiosity flourish. As one Metro staffer wrote when news broke of his death, "In everything he did, Anthony Bourdain worked to make the world a little less strange. Along the way, he taught us all how to be better humans."

To remember Bourdain on his birthday, people from all walks of life shared messages of love in his honor.

Anthony Bourdain Twitter tributes for his birthday

Anthony Bourdain Twitter tributes included messages of remembrance, footage of past work and photos from longtime friends and fans.

Much of the media shared posts in honor of the Parts Unknown host.

Padma Lakshmi, who starred in Bravo’s Top Chef with Bourdain, posted a photo of this stunning Santa Monica mural:

Chef José Andrés tweeted out an Anthony Bourdain birthday message, too: a photo of Bourdain’s signature written on the bar at his Washington, D.C. restaurant. Andrés called him his friend "now and always!"

One fan tweeted, "Happy Birthday Anthony Bourdain, if only you had known how much the world would miss you."

Others joined in:

Many users shared Anthony Bourdain Twitter tributes in the form of quotes:

"I urge you to travel as far and as widely as possible," reads one of Bourdain's best lines. "Sleep on floors if you have to."

Then there was this amazing bit on feminism: 

And, my favorite: "Your body is not a temple, it’s an amusement park. Enjoy the ride."

 
