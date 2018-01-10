Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin have called off their divorce

I guess the love between Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin is the real thing, or something.

Either that, or some kind of M. Night Shyamalan toxic pollutant is in the air: Weiner — who is in prison serving a 21-month sentence for sending sexually explicit texts to a minor — and Abedin have withdrawn their pending divorce claim.

According to Page Six, Abedin was scheduled to appear in Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday for a compliance conference in their contested divorce. One of her attorney showed up in her place, submitting paperwork signed by both parties that agreed to end the case.

Abedin filed for divorce last May, mere hours after Weiner pleaded guilty to sexting with a minor. Before that, she stood by him while he terfully admitted to posting an underwear selfie to Twitter.

But what does them calling off the divorce really mean? A source tells Page Six that they will either stay married or negotiate their split privately.

Let’s all hope for Abedin’s sake that it’s the latter.