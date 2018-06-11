The former couple was spotted together again after breaking up earlier this spring.

Are Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo back together? After TMZ posted new photos of the former Patriots power couple together, everyone’s wondering about their relationship.

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Amendola, and Culpo, a Rhode Island native and 2012 Miss Universe winner, split up several months ago, but the two were back together at a wedding in Houston last weekend, “kissing, hugging, and hand-holding,” according to TMZ. Amendola brought Culpo as his date to the wedding, the website reported.

The couple kept up a long-distance relationship, with Culpo traveling from Los Angeles to visit Amendola, who lived in Providence while he played for the Patriots. When Amendola signed a deal with the Miami Dolphins, the stress of relocating there kept them apart, US reported.

“It had to do with the distance and them barely seeing each other,” a source told US.

According to US, another contributing factor in the breakup was that Amendola had a problem with Culpo’s nude poses for Sports Illustrated.

Rumors of the breakup began in late March, when Amendola unfollowed Culpo on Instagram and deleted all his pictures with her.

In an Access Hollywood Live appearance later that week, Culpo confirmed the breakup but withheld more information.

“It’s something I’m definitely not going to get into at this moment, but I’m sure everybody can relate to heartbreak,” Culpo said.

While their relationship has gone through some rough patches, what hasn’t changed is their shared love for Boston.

When Culpo, a Boston University graduate, caught up with Metro in April, she spoke about her love for Boston, crediting the city for kickstarting her career.

"I love coming back to Boston," she said. "This is where everything kind of started for me."

Though he’s left the Patriots, Amendola still has his share of Boston pride.

“Boston will always have a place in my heart,” he told ESPN when he returned to Boston in April to participate in a “Relay for Life” event. “I'll always call Boston home, regardless of what city I'm living in or what team I'm playing for."