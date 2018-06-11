Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Celebrities

Are Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo back together?

The former couple was spotted together again after breaking up earlier this spring.
By
Elie Levine
 Published : June 11, 2018
Are Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo Back Together
The former Patriots power couple was spotted out together. Photo by Getty Images

Are Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo back together? After TMZ posted new photos of the former Patriots power couple together, everyone’s wondering about their relationship.

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Amendola, and Culpo, a Rhode Island native and 2012 Miss Universe winner, split up several months ago, but the two were back together at a wedding in Houston last weekend, “kissing, hugging, and hand-holding,” according to TMZ. Amendola brought Culpo as his date to the wedding, the website reported.

The couple kept up a long-distance relationship, with Culpo traveling from Los Angeles to visit Amendola, who lived in Providence while he played for the Patriots. When Amendola signed a deal with the Miami Dolphins, the stress of relocating there kept them apart, US reported.

“It had to do with the distance and them barely seeing each other,” a source told US.

RelatedArticles
Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola Took a Skateboard Tour of Boston 04/24/17
Five things to know about Boston University student Olivia Culpo, the new Miss USA 06/04/12

Are Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo back together? 

Are Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo back together dating rumors

According to US, another contributing factor in the breakup was that Amendola had a problem with Culpo’s nude poses for Sports Illustrated.

Rumors of the breakup began in late March, when Amendola unfollowed Culpo on Instagram and deleted all his pictures with her.  

In an Access Hollywood Live appearance later that week, Culpo confirmed the breakup but withheld more information.

“It’s something I’m definitely not going to get into at this moment, but I’m sure everybody can relate to heartbreak,” Culpo said.

While their relationship has gone through some rough patches, what hasn’t changed is their shared love for Boston.

When Culpo, a Boston University graduate, caught up with Metro in April, she spoke about her love for Boston, crediting the city for kickstarting her career.

"I love coming back to Boston," she said. "This is where everything kind of started for me."

Though he’s left the Patriots, Amendola still has his share of Boston pride.

“Boston will always have a place in my heart,” he told ESPN when he returned to Boston in April to participate in a “Relay for Life” event. “I'll always call Boston home, regardless of what city I'm living in or what team I'm playing for."

 
Tags:PatriotsOlivia CulpoCelebrities
 
 
Latest News
 
Trending

Latest Events

 