Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin back together?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted making out in Brooklyn over the weekend. Getty Images

For Justin Bieber, it looks like it’s going to be a summer of love. According to Us Weekly, the 24-year-old pop star was spotted making out with Hailey Baldwin, a 21-year-old model, daughter of Stephen Baldwin and former flame.

On Saturday, June 16, they were seen making out in East Domino Park in Brooklyn.

TMZ even captured photos.

Bieber also posted a photo to his personal Instagram with Baldwin in the background.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jun 17, 2018 at 7:26am PDT

To those following the story, the public displays of affection are no surprise and Us Weekly exclusively reported last week that the pair had rekindled their romance.

“Hailey has always loved Justin and they have been best friends, so it’s no surprise that they’re hooking up again,” an insider told Us Weekly on June 13.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had been together in 2015 before splitting up in 2016.