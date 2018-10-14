Did Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson break up?

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have apparently called it quits.

According to TMZ, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have called off their engagement and have decided to call it quits. Sources close to Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson told TMZ the two called off their engagement and ended their relationship over the weekend, adding that both Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson both acknowledge that their relationship was moving too fast and it wasn't the right time for them to be together. The source also told TMZ that the Grande and Davidson still have love for each other, but not romantically.

A source told People magazine that their relationship was "too much too soon" and that it wasn't a surprise to anyone.

The 25-year-old "God is a Woman" singer and the 24-year-old "Saturday Night Live" star went public with their relationship in May and by June 11 the two were engaged according to People. The two were planning to get married sometime in 2019.

During an August interview with ABC's Good Morning America, Ariana Grande talked with Michael Strahan about her relationship with Pete Davidson and said how she knew he was the one for her, adding that she is very grateful for him and that he "gets better every day."

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson break up

The "Sweetener" singer expressed that she was going through a with a few personal tweets. "Can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls." the singer wrote on Twitter late September.

Ariana Grande chose not to attend the 2018 Emmy Awards with her then-fiance Pete Davidson, but it's unclear if the two were about to break up then.

Grande was supposed to perform at F--k Cancer’s inaugural Barbara Berlanti Heroes fundraising event on October 13 but decided to cancel her appearance. Grande's manager Scooter Braun gave a speech during the event and his wife Yael Cohen Braun was honored for her work as co-founder of the group.

"One of the most amazing things about this organization is that they help people when they're having the worst moments in their life, and they give sympathy and a calm nature to people in need in those moments, Scooter told the crowd. "And you saw your invite, someone I'm very close to was supposed to come sing for you today, and because of things that she's going through, she couldn't be here today," Scooter added. "And while I was frustrated, being the manager, my wife, being who she always is, just looked at me and she goes, 'She needs this time.'"

Will Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson get back together?

According to TMZ, a source said that even though their relationship is over, they are not ruling anything out in the future. Perhaps they just need space to figure out if they want to spend the rest of their lives together and there's nothing wrong with that.