Armie Hammer is in a Twitter feud again

Ya boy can't keep his Twitter fingers to himself.

Another day, another tweet where Armie Hammer runs his mouth. Someone get ya boy!

The 31-year-old had quit Twitter in an act of defiance late last year after Buzzfeed’s Anne Helen Petersen wrote that his white privilege afforded him “many second chances” in Hollywood — ones that weren’t offered to women or people of color. And that made Hammer so mad that he took to Twitter to call Petersen “Bitter AF.” Mature!

On Tuesday, Hammer came back with a vengeance. Responding to a tweet of Petersen’s, where she describes a Jennifer Lawrence profile as banal, Hammer went in. Like, chill my dude.

Anne, your glass seems chronically half empty... maybe try meditating? Or even medicating? #chillpillneeded — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) February 27, 2018

“Anne, your glass seems chronically half empty… maybe try meditating? Or even medicating? #chillpilneeded.” Um, rude.

The "Call Me By Your Name" star admitted to The Wrap last year that he has no impulse control — which is why he quit Twitter in the first place.

“If somebody says something stupid, I couldn’t help but say something back, and then it just exploded,” he said. “This is a toxic environment, and my life is way better off. It’s so funny — People are so addicted and into Twitter, it seems crazy that someone could walk away from it! They’re like, wait, he DELETED IT? It was actually really easy.”

Guess it was even easier to come on back, though, huh?