This major boy band from your past is coming out with their own tequila

Oh my god, they’re back again — the Backstreet Boys, who formed in 1993 when some of the iconic members weren’t even old enough to drive, are getting a license of the liquor variety. BSB told Tasting Table during a two-day performance at Cancun’s Moon Palace resort that they're venturing into the tequila business.

"I like a good reposado or añejo," Kevin Richardson told the site, discussing his aging preferences.

Nick Carter added, "And that leads us into talking about our tequila venture that we'll be coming out with. [We] just need to find a partner here in Mexico."

There are limited details about the Backstreet Boys' upcoming distilled liquor launch. But you don’t see other boy bands taking on tequila (though Justin Timberlake — without his NSYNC brothers — has his own tequila venture, Sauza 901).

The Backstreet Boys relived their glory days with a 20-year anniversary album, "In A World Like This," released in 2013. They also came out with a documentary two years later called, "Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of."

In a 2015 exclusive with Metro, the Backstreet Boys members recalled the hardest parts of shooting the film.

"You know, I think there were high moments and there were low moments even making the film," AJ McLean said. "Some were much more emotional than others. I think it was a great learning experience — a relearning experience — [for] each of us."

BSB still have it after all this time. And clearly, they want to spice up their lives with a little hard liquor.

Which brings us to more exciting news from this Monday: Mel B. confirming the Spice Girls are in fact having some type of reunion. It’s just been a really good week for boy and girl bands of the '90s, hasn’t it?

