Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Celebrities

This major boy band from your past is coming out with their own tequila

Hint: It’ll rock your body.
By
Sam Brodsky
 Published : March 16, 2018
Backstreet Boys are coming out with their own tequila
Photo: Getty Images

Oh my god, they’re back again — the Backstreet Boys, who formed in 1993 when some of the iconic members weren’t even old enough to drive, are getting a license of the liquor variety. BSB told Tasting Table during a two-day performance at Cancun’s Moon Palace resort that they're venturing into the tequila business.

 

Montreal circa 1997! #TBT

A post shared by backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) on

"I like a good reposado or añejo," Kevin Richardson told the site, discussing his aging preferences. 

RelatedArticles
EXCLUSIVE The Backstreet Boys show us what they're made of 02/02/15
George Clooney is selling his tequila brand for close to $1 billion 06/21/17

Nick Carter added, "And that leads us into talking about our tequila venture that we'll be coming out with. [We] just need to find a partner here in Mexico."

There are limited details about the Backstreet Boys' upcoming distilled liquor launch. But you don’t see other boy bands taking on tequila (though Justin Timberlake — without his NSYNC brothers — has his own tequila venture, Sauza 901).

The Backstreet Boys relived their glory days with a 20-year anniversary album, "In A World Like This," released in 2013. They also came out with a documentary two years later called, "Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of."

In a 2015 exclusive with Metro, the Backstreet Boys members recalled the hardest parts of shooting the film.

"You know, I think there were high moments and there were low moments even making the film," AJ McLean said. "Some were much more emotional than others. I think it was a great learning experience — a relearning experience — [for] each of us."

BSB still have it after all this time. And clearly, they want to spice up their lives with a little hard liquor.

Which brings us to more exciting news from this Monday: Mel B. confirming the Spice Girls are in fact having some type of reunion. It’s just been a really good week for boy and girl bands of the '90s, hasn’t it?

WATCH: Backstreet Boys first official performance together after six years apart

 
Tags:alcohol
 
Latest News

 
Trending