Bam Margera — remember him? — is going to rehab

After a DUI arrest, the guy from "Jackass" says he's "embarrassed" and "mad at himself for being stupid."

Remember Bam Margera? You know, the guy from “Jackass” and “Viva La Bam” and “Bam’s Unholy Union,” shows you barely, if at all, remember? No? Well, he’s going to rehab.

After a DUI arrest on Sunday, the 38-year-old’s family rallied to get him the help he needed.

His mother, April, told Page Six that Margera feels a lot better, but is just like, really embarrassed. “He decided to go to rehab in LA so we’re putting that program into place,” she told the site. “How long he stays is to be determined but he’ll want to keep that private.

“He’s mad at himself for being stupid," she continues. "Now he just wants to pick up the pieces and move forward for himself and his family.”

April also says you shouldn’t judge Margera, even if she is opening him up to a lot of judgement by telling Page Six all his business. “Don’t be so quick to judge other people,” April said.

“Everybody has a different story and everybody is going through different things. It’s not an instant fix. He’s been seeing therapists. There are going to be hiccups when you’re battling addiction. You’re not going to be 100 percent successful the first time. He’s getting a handle and the upside of this thing. He’s learning as he goes.”

The arrest was Margera’s first DUI, but he recently admitted to struggling with alcohol and bulimia in the past. Even worse, his best friend, Ryan Dunn, was killed after getting behind the wheel after a night of drinking in 2011.

Get well soon, Bam. Who else is going to prank celebrities or do whatever it is you do? For real, man!