Bella Thorne opens up about history of sexual abuse

The brave actress took to Twitter and Instagram to detail her own experience.
By
Rachael Vaughan Clemmons
 Published : January 08, 2018
Bella Thorne Jingle Ball 2017
Actress Bella Thorne arrives at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2017 at The Forum on December 1, 2017 in Inglewood, California.. Getty

Bella Thorne is adding her voice to #MeToo.

The 19-year-old took to Instagram to detail her own experience with sexual abuse and it’s pretty chilling, tbh.

“I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14,” she wrote. “When I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again.

“Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. But some of us aren't as lucky to get out alive.”

She added on Twitter, “I never knew what was right or wrong growing up. I didn't know the person sneaking into my bedroom at night was a bad person.”

The actress got an outpouring of support on Twitter, where users commended her bravery for coming out with her own experience, and adding to the Time’s Up movement, too.

Brava, Bella. Speaking up isn’t easy.

 
 
