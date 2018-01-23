Bella Thorne got kicked out of a hotel

1: Bella Thorne attends the 'Assassination Nation' Premiere during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at Park City Library on January 21, 2018 in Park City, Utah. Getty

Bella Thorne has never heard of cannabis oil. And I only say that because she was kicked out of a hotel for smoking marijuana — which means she was being over the top, as per usual.

Page Six reports that the 20-year-old and her entourage were removed from their hotel in Park City, Utah on Sunday, after being caught smoking the good stuff. Thorne is at Sundance to promote “Assassination Nation,” a film that is actually getting good reviews.

“They were seen rushing out of the hotel hours before the premiere,” a source on the scene said. “There were so many bags they needed a trail car to carry them.”

The next day, Thorne called in sick for most of her press interviews for whatever reason. Probably to prove she’s a badass!

Because, as we all know, the best way to prove that you’re really a “wild child” isn’t to get your Lindsay Lohan circa her hot mess years (RIP) on, but to smoke weed, a drug that is legal in a handful of states. Oh, and to not show up for your job. OK!