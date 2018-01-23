Bella Thorne got kicked out of a hotel

Bella Thorne has never heard of cannabis oil. And I only say that because she was kicked out of a hotel for smoking marijuana — which means she was being over the top, as per usual.
Page Six reports that the 20-year-old and her entourage were removed from their hotel in Park City, Utah on Sunday, after being caught smoking the good stuff. Thorne is at Sundance to promote “Assassination Nation,” a film that is actually getting good reviews.
“They were seen rushing out of the hotel hours before the premiere,” a source on the scene said. “There were so many bags they needed a trail car to carry them.”
The next day, Thorne called in sick for most of her press interviews for whatever reason. Probably to prove she’s a badass!
Because, as we all know, the best way to prove that you’re really a “wild child” isn’t to get your Lindsay Lohan circa her hot mess years (RIP) on, but to smoke weed, a drug that is legal in a handful of states. Oh, and to not show up for your job. OK!