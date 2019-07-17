Celebrities

Celebrities have joined the viral #FaceAppChallenge and it's everything you would expect

By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : July 17, 2019 Updated : July 17, 2019

Chef Gordon Ramsay gives us a preview of what he'll look like when he's 90. 

Instagram, Gordon Ramsay. 

If your favorite social media feed seems to look a bit geriatric, it is because of a new social media trend called the FaceApp Challenge (#faceappchallenge).

A new photo editing app powered by artificial intelligence called FaceApp lets anyone transform themselves into their future selves with the click of a button, but what exactly is FaceApp and what is it doing to your photos?

What is FaceApp?

FaceApp is a free mobile app available on the App Store and Google Play for Android devices.  It was first launched in 2017, but with several updates and improvements, it has gone viral and is currently the most popular photo and video app in the Apple App Store.  You can also use FaceApp on your desktop through Facebook.

Founder and CEO Yaroslav Goncharov explained to TechCrunch exactly what separates the FaceApp from other apps that let you alter your selfies with fun filters.

 

“We developed a new technology that uses neural networks to modify a face on any photo while keeping it photorealistic. For example, it can add a smile, change gender and age, or just make you more attractive,” Goncharov told TechCrunch.  Goncharov goes on to explain that the key difference between FaceApp and other apps is the way the technology can apply filters while keeping them looking realistic.

As expected, not only your friends are flooding your social media feed with elderly versions of themselves, celebrities are using FaceApp to make themselves look decades older.

Best celebrity #faceappchallenge pictures using FaceApp

Drake

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Best caption wins ovo tickets

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Gordon Ramsay

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Me doing a demo on #MasterChef Season 50....

A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram) on

The Jonas Brothers

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When you take a trip to the Year 3000.

A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on

Sam Smith

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Grandpa or Grandma? 💅🏼 I’ll take both #batch

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmith) on

Lil Nas X

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

feeling cute might delete later 😌

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on

David Guetta

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Back from my show in ibiza i ve been a dj for 60 years and I still love it. July 15 2040

A post shared by David Guetta (@davidguetta) on

Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson

Dwyane Wade

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🤔🤷🏾‍♂️ Grandpa Wade huh

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on

Scooter Braun

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Last couple of weeks have really taken a toll on me 😁

A post shared by Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) on

Blake Griffin

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

stay thirsty, my friends

A post shared by Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin23) on

James Marden

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sorry it’s been a while since I last posted.#faceapp

A post shared by James Marsden (@james_marsden) on

Terry Crews

Popular FaceApp hashtags

#FaceAppChallenge

 

social media
