PHOTOS: Here are the best celebrity FaceApp selfies

If your favorite social media feed seems to look a bit geriatric, it is because of a new social media trend called the FaceApp Challenge (#faceappchallenge).
A new photo editing app powered by artificial intelligence called FaceApp lets anyone transform themselves into their future selves with the click of a button, but what exactly is FaceApp and what is it doing to your photos?
What is FaceApp?
FaceApp is a free mobile app available on the App Store and Google Play for Android devices. It was first launched in 2017, but with several updates and improvements, it has gone viral and is currently the most popular photo and video app in the Apple App Store. You can also use FaceApp on your desktop through Facebook.
Founder and CEO Yaroslav Goncharov explained to TechCrunch exactly what separates the FaceApp from other apps that let you alter your selfies with fun filters.
“We developed a new technology that uses neural networks to modify a face on any photo while keeping it photorealistic. For example, it can add a smile, change gender and age, or just make you more attractive,” Goncharov told TechCrunch. Goncharov goes on to explain that the key difference between FaceApp and other apps is the way the technology can apply filters while keeping them looking realistic.
As expected, not only your friends are flooding your social media feed with elderly versions of themselves, celebrities are using FaceApp to make themselves look decades older.
Best celebrity #faceappchallenge pictures using FaceApp
OLD TERRY CAN STILL KICK SOME ASS! 🤣😂 I did that face app thing y’all been TELLIN ME TO DO! #AmericasGotTerry #AGT pic.twitter.com/gFUC1a1l0b— terry crews (@terrycrews) July 16, 2019