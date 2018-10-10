Blac Chyna reveals in a recent interview that she would consider getting back with her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian.

There might be hope for Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian after all.

Blac Chyna recently revealed that she is willing to consider reconciling with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian during an exclusive interview with DailyMail TV.

In the candid interview, Blac Chyna shares details about her on and off-again relationship with Rob Kardashian and what’s life been like for her as a single mother raising her two children Dream and King Cairo.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have had their share of struggles including a highly publicized custody battle over their daughter Dream, her accusing Kardashian of not paying child support and Rob Kardashian posting nude photos of Blac Chyna while accusing her of cheating and using drugs.

The two were in a relationship together in 2016 and we all got to see their ups and downs documented on their E! reality show Rob & Chyna but despite how their relationship turned out on the show, they both have a wonderful daughter together.

“I wouldn’t change nothing with Rob & Chyna at all ‘cause that was our reality,” Blac Chyna told DailyMail TV. “The good, the bad and whatever else. I feel like a lot of people misconstrue the whole situation. There’s no way I could have a beautiful baby girl as super-smart as Dream. You can look into her face and just tell she was made with love. She’s, like, perfect,” she added.

The Rob & Chyna star also explained how being a single mother of two has changed her life and has helped her become more cautious and attentive toward her two children, admitting that she was extremely selfish in the past.

Are Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian getting back together? Here’s what we know

While Blac Chyna did not explicitly say she is getting back together with her ex, she did appear to be happy with how things are going with co-parenting and raising their daughter Dream.

During the interview, DailyMail TV’s Brandi Williams asked Blac Chyna if there is any chance for reconciliation with Kardashian and Blac Chyna smiled and said “Maybe with Rob. Maybe. We’ll see.”

Williams also asked if she is seeing anyone at the moment and Blac Chyna said she’s not with anyone serious at the moment.

You can watch the DailyMail TV interview below.