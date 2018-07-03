Is Blac Chyna dating 19-year-old Boxer Devin Haney?

Who is Blac Chyna dating now? For many people following Blac Chyna since her relationship and baby with Rob Kardashian, it has been tough keeping up with her dating life since she and the Kardashian son parted ways.

Back in May, it was revealed that Blac Chyna started dating 18-year-old rapper YBN Almighty Jay after rumors began to swirl as early as March. Chyna, who was 29 at the time, had no problem sharing pictures on Instagram of her and Jay and didn’t seem to shy away from all the attention they were receiving when they were spotted out and about. According to Refinery 29, the Texas rapper said he met Blac Chyna on the dating website Christian Mingle during an interview with No Jumper. The couple seemed to be thriving from their highly publicized relationship, but in June, it was reported that the two split.

The Blac Chyna dating rumors are swirling again and, according to several reports, Blac Chyna is dating someone new. TMZ reports that Blac Chyna is dating 19-year-old boxer Devin Haney and according to TMZ’s sources, the relationship has been going on for months.

Celebrity gossip website The Shade Room posted a screenshot of a now-deleted Instagram post by Blac Chyna showing the 19-year-old boxer standing next to her white Ferrari, with the caption, “Hi babe.” He appears to have responded with a heart emoji. Aw.

Blac Chyna dating Devin Haney?

Who is Devin Haney, Blac Chyna’s new boyfriend?

Devin Haney is a 19-year-old boxer from San Francisco, California. Daily Mail Online reports that Floyd Mayweather is his mentor and the boxer has been seen several times training with Mayweather at his gym.

According to BoxRec.com, Haney is currently undefeated in the ring with 19 wins and no losses and his nickname is "The Dream," which is interesting and somewhat strange because Blac Chyna’s daughter is named Dream. We’re sure it’s a coincidence.

Haney has been boxing for a little more than three years now and had debut bout in December of 2015. He’s from San Francisco and currently resides in Las Vegas.

Nobody knows what will come out of Blac Chyna’s rumored relationship with 19-year-old athlete Devin Haney or what she meant when she posted a picture of him on her Instagram account, but if she’s happy and living her best life, she can date whoever she wants to.