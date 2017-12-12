Gwen Stefani says her romance with Blake Shelton is just like a musical

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are a couple who are seemingly desperate to prove that their affection for each other is unscripted and not part of an airtight PR contract. Today, Stefani would like to convince you that the two “Don’t Speak,” just like the No Doubt song. It is an unconvincing effort.

The 48-year-old opened up about her relationship with the 41-year-old country star — who, for some reason, was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive even though Kirk Douglas is still alive and literally just turned 101 — and she says that their life together is just like a musical.

“We're like we’re in a musical constantly and we just sing,” Stefani told Giada de Laurentiis on Williams Sonoma’s Facebook Live. “We actually don’t talk to each other, we just sing like a musical and everything we sing is like ‘I love you.’ Like it’s pretty much the whole time like how great we are.” Sounds pretty annoying, but sure.

Stefani’s rep confirmed that the two were dating in November 2015, with a well written, totally factual statement released to Us Weekly. “Gwen and Blake are longtime friends who have very recently started dating,” the statement read. That's literally it.

This relationship feels like fiction, but so does the whole world right now. So um, good luck to these two? Whatever.