Cardi B arrest details: Rapper charged in connection to fight at strip club

Cardi B performs at the 2018 Global Citizen festival at Central Park in New York City.

Bronx-born rapper Cardi B turned herself into a Queens precinct on Monday after an incident that took place at a Queens strip club Sunday night.

According to TMZ, Cardi B’s entourage attacked two bartenders at Angels strip club in Queens. The incident happened because Cardi B suspects one of the women slept with her husband Offset.

Cardi B was at the club to see her husband perform in his group Migos but things turned ugly when the 25-year-old Bronx-born rapper instructed members of her team to attack bartenders Jade and Baddie Gi with bottles, chairs and a hookah device. Cardi B has had issues in the past with Jade because she believes she had slept with her husband Offset at some point.

TMZ reports both sisters were hurt but refused to seek medical attention.

This isn’t the first time Cardi B was involved in an altercation with Jade and Baddie Gi. A similar incident happened in August when Cardi B ordered her team to attack them at the club.

Cardi B arrested and charged

Cardi B — whose real name is Belcalis Almanza — turned herself into a precinct in Flushing Queens Monday morning. NBC 4 New York footage shows the rapper walking into the precinct shielded by two umbrellas. The Bodak Yellow rapper waved at fans when she left the precinct.

She was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct after turning herself into the police and received a summons to appear in court at a later date.

“Whether she’s a famous rapper or a common street hood, she’s got to be held accountable for her criminal actions,” said Joseph Tacopino, an attorney for the sisters in a statement to the media. “It’s as simple as that: She ordered the beating after threatening my clients and later participated in an assault against them.”

Cardi B last performed at the Global Citizen Festival over the weekend before getting involved with the incident at the club in Queens.

Last month, she nearly got into a serious altercation with Nick Minaj at the Harper’s Bazaar Icon event during New York Fashion Week.

Jade and Baddie Gi: Bartenders at Angels

Jade and Baddie Gi are two sisters who work as bartenders at the Angels strip club in Flushing, Queens. According to TMZ, Jade is the sister who is accused of sleeping with Cardi B's husband Offset. Both Jade and Baddie Gi are active on Instagram and have thousands of followers.

