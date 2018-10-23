WATCH: Cardi B doing ASMR will give you all the feels

Cardi B explores ASMR during an interview with W magazine and it was amazing.

Cardi B doing ASMR is the only thing you need to watch and experiences especially if you’re feeling stressed out by all the commotion surrounding you.

In August Janet Jackson soothed our senses when she tried ASMR for the first time during a radio station interview and now Cardi B is exploring the world of ASMR, or autonomous sensory meridian response during a recent interview with W magazine.

Your first thought might be that Cardi B is more known for being full of energy in just about every hit song she releases, but when you listen to Cardi B doing ASMR, you’ll have to agree that she is great at everything she does.

The 26-year-old award-winning Bronx rapper sat down with W magazine to explore the world of ASMR and it was everything you could imagine.

During the Cardi B ASMR interview, she talks about her hit song Bodak Yellow, what it was like recording her now-platinum album Invasion of Privacy, her life as a new mom all while whispering and moving from left and right to the different microphones. She also says her catchphrase “okurrr.”

When you watch Cardi B do ASMR you can tell that it was probably her first time doing something like that, which makes the entire interview entertaining and delightful.

To best experience Cardi B doing ASMR, you should probably put on a pair of headphones. ASMR videos are recorded in stereo and using headphones is probably the best way to get the full effect of Cardi B making you feel tingles running down the back of your head and spine.

Cardi B doing ASMR will make your day (or night)

If you’re a fan of ASMR and love Cardi B, you might want to add this Cardi B ASMR video to your playlist right away.