PHOTOS: Celebrities at the Kentucky Derby

We're not sure how we feel about Rob Gronkowski's suit.
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : May 04, 2018 | Updated : May 04, 2018
    1 of 28

    Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian

    Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian arrive at the Kentucky Derby in 2009.

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

    2 of 28

    Ivana Trump

    President Trump's ex wife Ivana Trump attended the 133rd running of the Kentucky Derby in 2007.

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

    3 of 28

    Josh Henderson

    Actor Josh Henderson attends the 140th Kentucky Derby in 2014.

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

    4 of 28

    Josh Groban

    Musician Josh Groban attends the 141st Kentucky Derby in 2015.

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

    5 of 28

    Katie Couric

    Journalist and author Katie Couric at the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby in 2017.

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

    6 of 28

    Kid Rock

    Kid Rock keeps it casual at the 139th running of the Kentucky Derby in 2013.

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

    7 of 28

    Krysten Ritter

    Krysten Ritter attends the 139th Kentucky Derby in 2013.

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

    8 of 28

    Gayle King

    Gayle King attends the 142nd Kentucky Derby in 2016.

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

    9 of 28

    Bethenny Frankel

    Bethenny Frankel arrives at the 135th Kentucky Derby in 2009.

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

    10 of 28

    Laura Bell Bundy

    Actress and Singer Laura Bell Bundy wears a flowered dress at the 2017 Kentucky Derby.

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

    11 of 28

    Adrian Grenier and Isabel Lucas

    Adrian Grenier and Isabel Lucas attend the 134th Kentucky Derby in 2008.

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

    12 of 28

    Paris Hilton and Doug Reinhardt

    Paris Hilton and her then boyfriend Doug Reinhardt on the red carpet at the 135th Kentucky Derby in 2009. 

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

    13 of 28

    Angela Bassett

    Angela Bassett attends the 139th Kentucky Derby in 2013.

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

    14 of 28

    Ashanti

    Singer Ashanti attends the 132nd Kentucky Derby in 2006.

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

    15 of 28

    Anna Nicole Smith

    Actress and model Anna Nicole Smith attended the 130th Kentucky Derby in 2003.

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

    16 of 28

    Lauren Conrad

    Television personality Lauren Conrad attends the 139th Kentucky Derby in 2013.

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

    17 of 28

    Lindsey Vonn

    Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn dazzles the red carpet at the 142nd Kentucky Derby in 2006.

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

    18 of 28

    Sarah Hyland

    "Modern Family" actress Sarah Hyland attends the 141st Kentucky Derby in 2015.

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

    19 of 28

    Salt-N-Pepa

    Rappers Sandra "Pepa" Denton and Cheryl "Salt" James-Wray of Salt-N-Pepa attend the 137th Kentucky Derby in 2011.

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

    20 of 28

    Star Jones

    Star Jones at the Kentucky Derby in 2013.

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

    21 of 28

    Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir

    Former U.S. skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir at the Kentucky Derby in 2015.

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

    22 of 28

    Robin Meade

    Robin Meade at the 143rd Kentucky Derby in 2017.

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

    23 of 28

    Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski

    Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski at the Kentucky Derby in 2015. Check out Gronk's plaid suit.

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

    24 of 28

    Marisa Miller

    Model Marisa Miller attends the 137th Kentucky Derby in 2011.

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

    25 of 28

    Majandra Delfino

    Actress Majandra Delfino attends the 141st Kentucky Derby in 2015.

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

    26 of 28

    Miranda Lambert

    Musician Miranda Lambert attends the 140th Kentucky Derby in 2014.

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

    27 of 28

    Pete Wentz

    Fall Out Boy band member Pete Wentz at the 140th Kentucky Derby in 2014.

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

    28 of 28

    Betty Cantrell 

    Miss America 2016 Betty Cantrell attends the 142nd Kentucky Derby in 2016.

     

    Credit: Getty Images 

Aside from the big hats and fashion moments to look for, there will be plenty of celebrities at the Kentucky Derby and related parties with their best Kentucky Derby looks on display.

While many of us will be dressed to the nines at Kentucky Derby themed events, some celebrities will go all out to make a statement at the Kentucky Derby.

Former *NSYNC member Joey Fatone is a regular at the Kentucky Derby and has only missed the annual event one time in 18 years according to the Courier Journal.

The former boy band star knows how to have a good time at the Kentucky Derby, judging by some of his past outfits to the Derby. 

Celebrities at the Kentucky Derby: Joey Fatone derby looks

For the most part, celebrities at the Kentucky Derby make appearances at red carpet events surrounding the big event, but there are times when they are also spotted enjoying the excitement. You never know who you might see at the Kentucky Derby and Celebrity guests have ranged from Kim Kardashian to Kid Rock to Tracy Morgan. 

Sometimes, there are unexpected fashion moments that leave us scratching our heads. 

Celebrities at the Kentucky Derby: Eli Manning and Carson Daly

Can you imagine Peyton Manning and Carson Daly on the phone discussing what they are wearing to the Kentucky Derby? 

In 2002 Sean “Diddy” Combs attended the 128th annual Kentucky Derby in 2002 and apparently won some money. Diddy is seen showing off his winning ticket. It appears that he's having a wonderful time. 

Celebrities at the Kentucky Derby: Diddy has the winning ticket

In  2009, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner attended the 135th Kentucky Derby wearing white ensembles and big hats to match the occasion. 

Celebrities at the Kentucky Derby: Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Sometimes the Kentucky Derby is all about unforgettable daddy-daughter moments. Child model Dannielynn Birkhead and father Larry Birkhead have been going to the Kentucky Derby since 2010 and they always seem to wear color-coordinated outfits at the event.

Here’s an absolutely fabulous look from the daddy-and-daughter duo from 2013. 

Celebrities at the Kentucky Derby: Larry Birkhead and daughter Dannielynn Birkhead

While we are not exactly sure what celebrities will attend the 2018 Kentucky Derby, we do expect to see a lot of seersucker suits, colorful dresses and big hats.

Click through the gallery to see celebrities at the Kentucky Derby

 
