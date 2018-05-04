PHOTOS: Celebrities at the Kentucky Derby

We're not sure how we feel about Rob Gronkowski's suit.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski at the Kentucky Derby in 2015. Check out Gronk's plaid suit.

Former U.S. skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir at the Kentucky Derby in 2015.

Paris Hilton and her then boyfriend Doug Reinhardt on the red carpet at the 135th Kentucky Derby in 2009.

Kid Rock keeps it casual at the 139th running of the Kentucky Derby in 2013.

Journalist and author Katie Couric at the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby in 2017.

President Trump's ex wife Ivana Trump attended the 133rd running of the Kentucky Derby in 2007.

Aside from the big hats and fashion moments to look for, there will be plenty of celebrities at the Kentucky Derby and related parties with their best Kentucky Derby looks on display.

Former *NSYNC member Joey Fatone is a regular at the Kentucky Derby and has only missed the annual event one time in 18 years according to the Courier Journal.

The former boy band star knows how to have a good time at the Kentucky Derby, judging by some of his past outfits to the Derby.

For the most part, celebrities at the Kentucky Derby make appearances at red carpet events surrounding the big event, but there are times when they are also spotted enjoying the excitement. You never know who you might see at the Kentucky Derby and Celebrity guests have ranged from Kim Kardashian to Kid Rock to Tracy Morgan.

Sometimes, there are unexpected fashion moments that leave us scratching our heads.

Can you imagine Peyton Manning and Carson Daly on the phone discussing what they are wearing to the Kentucky Derby?

In 2002 Sean “Diddy” Combs attended the 128th annual Kentucky Derby in 2002 and apparently won some money. Diddy is seen showing off his winning ticket. It appears that he's having a wonderful time.

In 2009, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner attended the 135th Kentucky Derby wearing white ensembles and big hats to match the occasion.

Sometimes the Kentucky Derby is all about unforgettable daddy-daughter moments. Child model Dannielynn Birkhead and father Larry Birkhead have been going to the Kentucky Derby since 2010 and they always seem to wear color-coordinated outfits at the event.

Here’s an absolutely fabulous look from the daddy-and-daughter duo from 2013.

While we are not exactly sure what celebrities will attend the 2018 Kentucky Derby, we do expect to see a lot of seersucker suits, colorful dresses and big hats.

