All of these celebrities have had their nudes leaked
A stark reminder that leaked nudes — and revenge porn — is still rampant.
Sia released nude photographs of herself before paparazzi — who were shopping it around to her fans — could. (Getty)
"Nashville" star Hayden Panetierre had personal images leaked as part of the "Fappening." (Getty)
Nude photos of Brad Pitt and then-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow vacationing in 1997 were published in Playboy. (Getty)
Actress Gabrielle Union had personal images leaked as part of the "Fappening." (Getty)
Two-time Olympic gold medalist star Hope Solo had personal images leaked as part of the "Fappening." (Getty)
Jennifer Lawrence also had personal images leaked as part of the "Fappening," and spoke out about it numerously. (Getty)
Photos of actress Jessica Brown Findlay were leaked as part of the original "Fappening" leak. (Getty)
Personal images of Victoria's Secret model Erin Featherson were leaked as part of the "Fappening." (Getty)
"Girls Chase Boys" singer Ingrid Michaelson had personal images leaked as part of the "Fappening." (Getty)
Personal images of model and actress Cara Delevingne were leaked as part of the "Fappening." (Getty)
Photos of actress Amber Heard were leaked as part of the original "Fappening" leak. (Getty)
Actress Amanda Seyfried's personal images were leaked to Celeb Jihand in a leak dubbed the "Fappening 2.0." (Getty)
Personal images of actress AnnaSophia Robb were leaked as part of the "Fappening." (Getty)
Personal images of "Ingrid Goes West" star Aubrey Plaza were leaked as part of the "Fappening." (Getty)
Considered merely a "scandal" at the time, nude photos of Brad Pitt and then-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow vacationing in 1997 were published in Playboy. (Getty)
Personal images of singer Avril Lavigne were leaked as part of the "Fappening." (Getty)
Photos of Polish-American model Joanna Krupa were leaked as part of the original "Fappening" leak. (Getty)
"Big Bang Theory" actress Kaley Cuoco were leaked as part of the original "Fappening" leak. (Getty)
Rihanna had personal images leaked as part of the "Fappening." (Getty)
Earlier this year, one of Mischa Barton's former partners was shopping around a sex tape of the actress — a clear case of revenge porn. (Getty)
Personal photos belonging to Miley Cyrus were released in the same batch as Amanda Seyfried's. (Getty)
Actress Scarlett Johansson had personal images leaked as part of the "Fappening." (Getty)
Actress Teresa Palmer had personal images leaked as part of the "Fappening." (Getty)
Actress Winona Ryder had personal images leaked as part of the "Fappening." (Getty)
Actress Vanessa Hudgens had personal images leaked as part of the "Fappening." (Getty)
Actress Mary-Kate Olsen had personal images leaked as part of the "Fappening." (Getty)
Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead had personal images leaked as part of the "Fappening." (Getty)
Photos of actress Kirsten Dunst were leaked as part of the original "Fappening" leak. (Getty)
Photos of reality star Kim Kardashian were leaked as part of the original "Fappening" leak. (Getty)
Photos of model Kate Upton were leaked as part of the original "Fappening" leak. (Getty)
Actress LeeLee Sobieski had personal images leaked as part of the "Fappening." (Getty)
"SNL" comedian Leslie Jones had photos hacked from her iCloud in 2016.
Actress Lucy Hale had personal images leaked as part of the "Fappening." (Getty)
Actress Lizzy Caplan had personal images leaked as part of the "Fappening." (Getty)
In August 2017, Selena Gomez's Instagram was hacked, with paparazzi pictures of a nude Justin Bieber posted to her account. (Getty)
Earlier this week, singer Sia posted a nude photo to herself on Twitter. “Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans,” she wrote. “Save your money, here it is for free.” It was upsetting, for sure, but a stark reminder that this kind of thing, unfortunately, still happens.
To be clear, the leaking of nude photographs — whether those photographs are of celebrities, or of mere normals — is wrong and wildly inappropriate. It’s revenge porn. It’s a crime. And yet, Sia is not the first celebrity to have nude pictures of her leaked. And she likely will not be the last.
Back in 2014, in a leak deemed as “The Fappening,” hundreds of nude, semi-nude and otherwise revealing pictures of female celebrities were leaked — stolen from their iCloud or otherwise. The victims included a wide range of screen queens, including Kristen Dunst, Teresa Palmer and Jennifer Lawrence.
“It is not a scandal. It is a sex crime,” Lawrence told Vanity Fair shortly after the leak. “Just because I’m a public figure, just because I’m an actress, does not mean that I asked for this. It does not mean that it comes with the territory. It’s my body, and it should be my choice, and the fact that it is not my choice is absolutely disgusting.”
Mary Elizabeth Winstead, another actress whose personal photos were shared, took to her Twitter to fight back. “To those of you looking at photos I took with my husband years ago in the privacy of our home, hope you feel great about yourselves.”
Other women — and men — have had nude pictures taken of them and distributed without their permission, too. Here we’re rounding up all of the celebrities who have been victimized by paparazzi and hackers alike.