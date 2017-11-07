All of these celebrities have had their nudes leaked

Earlier this year, one of Mischa Barton 's former partners was shopping around a sex tape of the actress — a clear case of revenge porn. (Getty)

Considered merely a "scandal" at the time, nude photos of Brad Pitt and then-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow vacationing in 1997 were published in Playboy. (Getty)

Jennifer Lawrence also had personal images leaked as part of the "Fappening," and spoke out about it numerously. (Getty)

Sia released nude photographs of herself before paparazzi — who were shopping it around to her fans — could. (Getty)

Earlier this week, singer Sia posted a nude photo to herself on Twitter. “Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans,” she wrote. “Save your money, here it is for free.” It was upsetting, for sure, but a stark reminder that this kind of thing, unfortunately, still happens.

To be clear, the leaking of nude photographs — whether those photographs are of celebrities, or of mere normals — is wrong and wildly inappropriate. It’s revenge porn. It’s a crime. And yet, Sia is not the first celebrity to have nude pictures of her leaked. And she likely will not be the last.

Back in 2014, in a leak deemed as “The Fappening,” hundreds of nude, semi-nude and otherwise revealing pictures of female celebrities were leaked — stolen from their iCloud or otherwise. The victims included a wide range of screen queens, including Kristen Dunst, Teresa Palmer and Jennifer Lawrence.

“It is not a scandal. It is a sex crime,” Lawrence told Vanity Fair shortly after the leak. “Just because I’m a public figure, just because I’m an actress, does not mean that I asked for this. It does not mean that it comes with the territory. It’s my body, and it should be my choice, and the fact that it is not my choice is absolutely disgusting.”

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, another actress whose personal photos were shared, took to her Twitter to fight back. “To those of you looking at photos I took with my husband years ago in the privacy of our home, hope you feel great about yourselves.”

Other women — and men — have had nude pictures taken of them and distributed without their permission, too. Here we’re rounding up all of the celebrities who have been victimized by paparazzi and hackers alike.