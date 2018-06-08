Andrew Zimmern, Gordon Ramsay and more celebrities react to the death of Anthony Bourdain

Friends and fans took to social media to pay tribute to the late star.

Celebrity chef, author and television star Anthony Bourdain was found dead from an apparent suicide in a French hotel room, according to a CNN report on Friday.

Friends and fans of the "Parts Unknown" host were shocked to learn of Bourdain's death, and many of his admirers and colleagues expressed their grief and paid tribute to the late icon on social media.

Culinary stars such as Andrew Zimmern and Gordon Ramsay, along with many of Bourdain's co-workers at CNN, shared their thoughts on his passing and memories of the star via Twitter on Friday.

Celebrities react to the death of Anthony Bourdain

A piece of my heart is truly broken this morning. And the irony, the sad cruel irony is that the last year he’d never been happier. The rest of my heart aches for the 3 amazing women he left behind.

Tony was a symphony. I wish everyone could have seen all of him. A true friend. — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) June 8, 2018

Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018

A friend of @StarTalkRadio. A friend of Food & Culture. A friend to us all. Anthony Bourdain, RIP. (1956-2018). pic.twitter.com/uVqEgldGsL — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 8, 2018

According to AFSP, there are nearly 45,000 suicides every year in the US. Shocking. I was saddened to hear of the deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain. RIP. It illustrates that success is not immune to depression. We all need to be more aware of our friends who are suffering — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) June 8, 2018

I ate with Bourdain. Probably 2004. He was big even then but he took time to sit with me in Chinatown to talk “weird” food for a magazine piece I was writing. He taught me that our “weird” is the world’s delicious. We ate chicken feet. The afternoon vibrated with life. RIP — John Hodgman (@hodgman) June 8, 2018

This is so awful.



Anthony Bourdain, 61, has died. He took his own life.



He was in France working on an upcoming episode of his award-winning CNN series. His close friend Eric Ripert, the French chef, found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 8, 2018

CNN president Jeff Zucker's email to employees: "Tony was an exceptional talent. Tony will be greatly missed not only for his work but also for the passion with which he did it." https://t.co/YxrbffD6sO — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 8, 2018

We have lost one of the greatest storytellers in the world Anthony Bourdain. He took us around the world sharing food culture and mostly the connection between people. He will be missed. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 8, 2018

Maybe we all wanted to hang out with him. He was that cool, fun, frank, insightful. He introduced us to distant lands and to people with different traditions. And without ever preaching, he reminded us that we humans are far more alike than different. Thank you Anthony Bourdain pic.twitter.com/QMznx4JMhS — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 8, 2018