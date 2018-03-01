Celebrities react to death of Boston comedy icon Barry Crimmins

"He gave so much of himself to help other people," Judd Apatow wrote on Twitter.

The comedy world reacts to the death of Barry Crimmins. Photo by Getty Images

The comedy world is in mourning following the news of Barry Crimmins's death.

According to a post by his wife Helen, the late icon of Boston's early stand-up scene, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, passed away on Wednesday. Helen has also been fighting stage four non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

Crimmins' wife revealed on Twitter Thursday morning that Crimmins "passed peacefully" with her and fellow comic Bobcat Goldthwait by his side. Goldthwait directed the 2015 documentary "Call Me Lucky," which starred Crimmins.

"Helen here with sad news...Barry passed peacefully yesterday with Bobcat and I," she tweeted via Crimmins' account. "He would want everyone to know that he cared deeply about mankind and wants you to carry on the good fight. Peace."

Helen here with sad news...Barry passed peacefully yesterday with Bobcat and I. He would want everyone to know that he cared deeply about mankind and wants you to carry on the good fight. Peace. — Barry Crimmins (@crimmins) March 1, 2018

A number of stars took to social media on Thursday to pay their respects to the late legend, including Judd Apatow, Dana Gould and Marc Maron.

Barry Crimmins was a compassionate, hilarious man who touched so many lives. He gave so much of himself to help other people. I hope his life inspires others to follow his example. And he was hilarious. We love you Barry. https://t.co/egRwEfiZda — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) March 1, 2018

Rest In Peace, Barry Crimmins.



“He was some kind of a man. What does it matter what you say about people?"



- Marlene Dietrich in Touch Of Evil — Dana Gould (@danagould) March 1, 2018

This one hurts a lot. Barry Crimmins was a good man with a huge heart who sacrificed a great deal to make the world better. RIP Barry. It was an honor to meet you & I will cherish every kind word you said to me. https://t.co/NBp1kzGEVI — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) March 1, 2018

If there is peace somewhere, I hope @crimmins rests in it. But it hurts that he was outlived by this brief moment of garbage time. Because of his life, and now because he is gone, we know that the job is to fight harder. No rest for us. — John Hodgman (@hodgman) March 1, 2018

Barry Crimmins was my brother. He’s a warrior & funny & most of all a very good boy. ❤️to his family & million friends. Barry loved people but not a huge fan of the Pope. Watch the documentary @bcgoldthwait did about him “Call Me Lucky” Barry was #MeToo before #MeToo was #MeToo — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) March 1, 2018

Barry Crimmins died yesterday. If you don't know who he is, watch @bcgoldthwait documentary "Call Me Lucky." A guy who changed many lives in many ways. Whatever peace he has now, he earned many times over. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 1, 2018

Barry Crimmins died. He was a smart, funny, courageous man. He had found some personal peace over the last few years. Happy for that. RIP — marc maron (@marcmaron) March 1, 2018