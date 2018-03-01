Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Celebrities

Celebrities react to death of Boston comedy icon Barry Crimmins

"He gave so much of himself to help other people," Judd Apatow wrote on Twitter.
By
Matt Juul
 Published : March 01, 2018
Barry Crimmins
The comedy world reacts to the death of Barry Crimmins. Photo by Getty Images

The comedy world is in mourning following the news of Barry Crimmins's death.

According to a post by his wife Helen, the late icon of Boston's early stand-up scene, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, passed away on Wednesday. Helen has also been fighting stage four non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

Crimmins' wife revealed on Twitter Thursday morning that Crimmins "passed peacefully" with her and fellow comic Bobcat Goldthwait by his side. Goldthwait directed the 2015 documentary "Call Me Lucky," which starred Crimmins. 

"Helen here with sad news...Barry passed peacefully yesterday with Bobcat and I," she tweeted via Crimmins' account. "He would want everyone to know that he cared deeply about mankind and wants you to carry on the good fight. Peace."

RelatedArticles
George Lopez on golfing with Ray Allen, Trump and the state of late-night TV 02/28/18
Thomas Lennon on the legacy of National Lampoon 02/19/18

A number of stars took to social media on Thursday to pay their respects to the late legend, including Judd Apatow, Dana Gould and Marc Maron.

 
Tags:BostonCelebritiesComedy
 
You Might Also Like
Latest News

 
Trending