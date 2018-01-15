Celebrities react to Eliza Dushku's sexual assault allegation

Jamie Lee Curtis, James Cameron and more have voiced their support for the actress.

Hollywood has been rocked by another story of an alleged sexual assault after Eliza Dushku shared a lengthy Facebook post over the weekend claiming that she was "sexually molested" at the age of 12 by stunt coordinator Joel Kramer.

According to the post, Dushku was "lured" into a hotel room and subsequently assaulted by Kramer while they were working together on the 1994 action flick "True Lies." Dushku wrote that she decided to come forward with her story after seeing a photo online of the stunt coordinator hugging a young girl.

"That image has haunted me near nonstop since," Dushku wrote. "I can no longer hide what happened."

"I like to think of myself as a tough Boston chick, in many ways I suppose not unlike Faith, Missy, or Echo," she added. "Through the years, brave fans have regularly shared with me how some of my characters have given them the conviction to stand up to their abusers. Now it is you who give me strength and conviction. I hope that speaking out will help other victims and protect against future abuse."

Following Dushku's reveal, her "True Lies" co-star Jamie Lee Curtis penned an essay for the Huffington Post about the situation, praising the actress for awakening "us from our denial slumber" to the "horrific reality" of the abuse of children. Curtis wrote that she was "shocked and saddened" when Dushku told her about the alleged incident "a few years ago."

"The truth will set us all free," Curtis wrote. "Hopefully that freedom will bring a new ability to call out abuse and, when that abuse occurs, to have swift and consistent action, so that no one again will have to wait 25 years for their truth to be heard."

"True Lies" director James Cameron has also spoken out about Dushku's story, saying at a Television Critics Association event that the actress was "brave" for speaking out.

"Eliza is very brave for speaking up and I think all the women who are speaking up and calling for a reckoning now," Cameron said according to US Weekly. "I think that has been an endemic through human systems, not just Hollywood, but because Hollywood deals with women who are victims 10, 15, 20 years ago who are famous today, so they get to have a louder voice when they come forward. So bravo to them for doing it. And I am glad Eliza did that."

He added, "But had I known about there would have been no mercy. I have daughters. There really would be no mercy now."