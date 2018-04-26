Celebrities react to Bill Cosby guilty sexual assault verdict

Here's what Hollywood types had to say of Bill Cosby's sex assault guilty verdict in the wake of Me Too.

Comedian Bill Cosby, who portrayed the wholesome family man Cliff Huxtable on The Cosby Show, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. The verdict came Thursday after months of momentum on the heels of the #MeToo movement fighting sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood and beyond.

In the wake of Cosby's guilty verdict, celebrities reacted on social media. Most felt justice was served, but those who have been vocal proponents of Cosby throughout the firestorm of allegations — 50 women have accused him of sexual assault — had little to say.

Here's how celebrities reacted to Bill Cosby's sexual assault verdict

Celebrity chef Padma Lakshmi pointed to her own experience with sexual victimization and said she hoped Cosby's victims could now find peace. "In a fitting end to Sexual Assault Awareness month, Bill Cosby was found guilty today. Thinking of all the women he traumatized over the past 50 years. As a survivor myself, I know that pain never fully goes away. But I hope that his victims finally feel some semblance of peace."

Actress Patricia Arquette alluded to rape culture, saying "the state of America is this- Even with dozens of accusers we were all afraid Bill Cosby would walk."

Novelist Terry McMillan wrote, who penned the hit "Waiting To Exhale," gave a shout out to Stormy Daniels: "Bill Cosby Found Guilty of Sexual Assault After Years of Accusations... Hallelujah. It's about damn time. #FinallyHimToo And I hope Stormy wins and all the other women break those NDA's so all of these bastards fall down."

Washed up television talk show host Geraldo Rivera, who has himself been accused of sexual harassment, had this to say: "#BillCosby guilty & facing spending the rest of his natural life behind bars- that is IF convictions can withstand certain appeal based on trail judge’s allowance of five additional alleged victims testimony to buttress the complaining witness."

"The Ellen Show's" executive director said "thank God" Cosby was convicted, and added, "This Bill Cosby verdict is a big deal. A really big deal. Women were sexually assaulted by this man and then dragged through the mud by his lawyers and a lot of the press. For years. Many years. I hope they are able to find some sliver of peace and healing today.❤️"

Lakers basketball player Kyle Kuzma seemed to miss the point of the sexual assault verdict, tweeting "Most of these youngins out here don’t even know who HeathCliff Huxtable was.. Bill Cosby had one of the best shows of all time."