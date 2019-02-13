The juiciest gossip stories and celebrity news of the week

Celebrity and entertainment news is always juicy. Even if you don't keep up with tabloids or regularly check gossip websites everyone loves their daily dose of the tea. Metro has the scoop on the biggest scandals, shockers, shades and all around crazy tidbits that has the celebrity world in a tizzy. Here is the top celebrity news of the week.

Gossip round-up: The top celebrity news of the week

Katy Perry is accused of evoking blackface imagery

Katy Perry came under fire after fans accused the singer of evoking blackface imagery on two designs of shoes in her shoe line. The shoes boast a pair of exaggerated red lips, big blue eyes and a triangle nose on top of black Nappa leather. This accusation comes after Gucci and Prada had to apologize for blackface imagery on a wool balaclava designed sweater and a window display using black figurines. According to the Washington Post, Perry made a statement apologizing shortly after the backlash was brought to her attention “I was saddened when it was brought to my attention that it was being compared to painful images reminiscent of blackface. Our intention was never to inflict any pain. We have immediately removed them from Katy Perry Collections.”

Offset was roasted on Twitter after his behavior at the Grammys

After the 2019 Grammys, Twitter went into a frenzy and ultimately roasted rapper Offset after his behavior at the awards ceremony. Offset arrived at the Grammys with his ex Cardi B and many fans claim that the Bad and Bougee rapper was trying to steal Cardi's spotlight. Offset went up on stage with Cardi when she won her award, apparently kept trying to creep into her pictures, released a graphic video of her giving birth as a preview for his new album and ultimately pissed a lot of people off. "Offset's constant centering of himself during Cardi's biggest moments is complete trash and I need people to stop cheering him on and I need people to stop cheering on people who don't respect the boundaries of others. It's not romantic, and that is not healthy love," said one Twitter user. All the twitter heat definitely makes this some of the top celebrity news of the week.

Chris Wood and Melissa Benoist announce their engagement

Supergirl co-stars Chris Wood and Melissa Benoist announced their engagement on social media this week after almost two years of dating.“Yes yes yes it will always be yes,” Benoist captioned her Instagram post while showing off her ring. Producers of Supergirl also saw potential with the couple years ago, one producer told Variety in 2016, "The chemistry between Chris and Melissa is definitely palpable, and we’re loving writing their characters together. The next episode is a big Kara/Mon-El story that we’re really excited about." Benoist was previously married to Glee co-star Blake Jenner in 2013, the couple separated in 2016, and the divorce was finalized a year later.

Jennifer Aniston turns 50 and throws an epic birthday bash

Jennifer Aniston turned 50 this week, and the megastar celebrated her monumental birthday with an epic, star-studded bash. There were plenty of Hollywood A-listers at the party including Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Orlando Bloom, Ellen DeGeneres, Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon and more according to Cosmopolitan. Notably, a few of Aniston's exes were also there including Brad Pitt and John Mayer. Justin Theroux was not in attendance, but he did wish his ex-wife a happy birthday on Instagram. The huge birthday bash definitely qualifies as some of the top celebrity news of the week.

Nicki Minaj has herself a week

Nicki Minaj has had quite an eventful week. The Chun-Li rapper first stated she was "bullied" by Grammy producers in a tweet, “I pissed off the same man Ariana just called out for lying. Grammy producer KEN. I was bullied into staying quiet for 7 years out of fear. But I’ll tell my fans the REAL on the next episode of #QueenRadio they deserve the truth.” Then, Minaj bowed out of performing at the BET Experience Concert in June after the network dissed her in a tweet about Cardi B. “Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lacefront,” BET tweeted after Cardi B won the Grammy for best rap album. BET then apologized in a statement to Pitchfork. “Unfortunately the respect we have for Nicki was violated by this post that should never have been written. The post does not reflect how we feel about Nicki. And further does not reflect our company values.”