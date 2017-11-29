Every celebrity that got married in 2017

Well, the ones that matter.

Ah, marriage. A bond that is supposed to be eternal, but usually ends up lasting an average of eight years — and that's not even in celebrity time, no siree.

No matter, though. Marriage is always in. Especially for these celebrities, who tied the knot with their beaus this year. Here are all the celebrities that said "I do" in 2017. Or at least, the ones that matter.

Ilana Glazer and David Rooklin

The “Broad City” babe, 30, married her longtime boyfriend Rooklin in February.

Idina Menzel and Aaron Lohr

46-year-old “Let It Go” belter Menzel married Lohr, 41, in September after a year-long engagement.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir

Gucci Mane, 37, and his long-suffering longtime girlfriend Ka’oir, 32, married in an extravagant $1.7 million wedding in Miami this October.

Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

The 40-year-old woke bae and actress married her longtime beau, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, 34, in June.

Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah

The 27-year-old announced in November that she had secretly eloped with 25-year-old aspiring model Dana Isaiah in July.

Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook

Stiles, 36, and Cook married over Labor Day with two friends on the beach in Seattle.

Josh Peck and Paige O’Brien

The 30-year-old “Drake & Josh” star married O’Brien in Malibu this June.

Gary Oldman and Gisele Schmidt

59-year-old British actor Gary Oldman married Gisele Schmidt, his fifth wife in late August in Beverly Hills.

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black

23-year-old Olympic diver Daley and “Milk” screenwriter Black, 43, exchanged vows in Devon, England in May.

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander

Very serious actors Fassbender, 40, and Vikander, 29, tied the knot in Ibiza in October.

Ali Fedotowsky and Kevin Manno

“The Bachelorette” alum, 33, married longtime beau Manno, 34, in a beachside wedding this March.

Alison Brie and Dave Franco

“Glow” star Brie, 34 and the younger Franco, 32, confirmed they had one of those low-key top secret weddings in March.

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski

Here are some words used to describe the elopement of actors Seyfried, 31, and Sadoski, 40: Intimate, secret, beautiful, in March.

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke

“Gossip Girl” actor Badgley, 31, and 34-year-old Kirke — sister to Jemima and Lola — got married in June and had not one, but two weddings. Sure!

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham

29-year-old “American Horror Story” actor Haynes married Leatham, a 46-year-old celebrity floral designer, in late October. Kris Jenner officiated.

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich

Hough, 28, and NHL star Laich, 34, had a romantic, outdoor wedding on Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in July.

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause

The 40-year-old “This Is Us” star married Stause, 36, in Malibu this October.

Omarosa Manigault and John Allen Newman

The 43-year-old political aide married Newman, a pastor, in Washington D.C. this April.

Ben Mckenzie and Morena Baccarin

39-year-old McKenzie — former puka shell necklace wearing Ryan in “The O.C.” — and his “Gotham” costar Baccarin, 38, married at the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens this June.

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

Formerly celibate brunettes Kerr, 34, and Snapchat CEO Spiegel, 26, married in May.

Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger

These two lovebirds tied the knot in a Jim Henson lot — romantic! — in early November, after getting engaged in July.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Kate’s little sister Pippa Middleton, 34, finally married her very rich beau, James Matthews, 42, in a very posh ceremony in May.

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli

In May, 30-year-old Wiley — star of “Orange is the New Black” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” — married longtime partner Morelli, 35, in an intimate California ceremony.

RuPaul and Georges LeBar

RuPaul, 57, married his partner of 23 years, Georges LeBar, in January.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd

In July, stars of “Dancing with the Stars” — get it? — Chmerkovskiy, 37, and Murgatroyd, 31 said “I do” at a ceremony in Long Island.

Lizzy Caplan and Tom Riley

Actors Caplan, 35, and Riley, 36 — who both star in “Ill Behaviour” — wed in Italy over Labor Day weekend.

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell

Mara, 34, and Bell, 31, married in a low-key ceremony in July, after a six month engagement.

Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly

Musgraves, 29 and Kelly — are those real names, by the way? — said their vows in a rustic, Tennessee wedding in October.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander

Bombshell model Upton, 25, and Houston Astros Verlander, 34, tied the knot in a Tuscan wedding in November, just a week after the Astros won the World Series.

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 46, married Marc Daly in an intimate beach ceremony in St. Lucia this June.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

Momoa, 38, and Bonet, 50, who have been together since 2007, married in an intimate ceremony in early October.

Russell Brand and Laura Gallacher

Brand — who is perhaps most famous stateside for being married to the human personification of stale cotton candy known aka Katy Perry — married fellow Brit Laura Gallacher in August.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Williams, 36, and Ohanian, 34, said their “I do’s” in a star studded New Orleans ceremony in November.