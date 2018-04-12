This video of Chris Evans meeting his rescue dog is too cute

There are two things you can expect when scrolling through the Twitter feed of Captain America star Chris Evans: scathing political commentary and adorable posts about his pet pooch Dodger.

To the delight of fans on social media, the later was on full display this week as the Marvel movie actor celebrated National Pet Day. Evans shared a cute video of the first time he met his dog, and it didn't take long for the clip to go viral.

In the post, the Boston-bred star describes his reaction to Dodger seeing him for the first time, as it was truly love at first sight.

"This is the moment we met. He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out," Evans wrote. "I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!"

This is the moment we met. He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out. I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!! #NationalPetDay pic.twitter.com/XjWxPWGDPu — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 11, 2018

The internet become obsessed with Evans and Dodger in recent months, so much so that the actor's followers briefly flipped out when he shared a cryptic tweet about missing the pooch. Thankfully for everyone, Dodger is doing just fine, so expect to see more adorable videos on Evans' page for years to come.