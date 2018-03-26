Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Celebrities

Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds answer the call for dying young boy

Captain America, Deadpool and more want to help out a fan in need.
By
Matt Juul
 Published : March 26, 2018 | Updated : March 26, 2018
Chris Evans
Chris Evans is teaming up with Ryan Reynolds. Photo by Getty Images

Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds and more of Marvel's biggest stars are answering the call to help out a young fan in need.

Over the weekend, Fox News anchor Shannon Beam sent out a heartfelt plea on Twitter, asking for one of the Avengers to have a meet-and-greet with "a young boy who is dying." Naturally, Captain America, Deadpool and more stepped up to the plate, as they've always been open to helping fans who need the support.

According to Beam, the terminal patient — named Emilio — "has just days" to live, and his final wish is to hang out with his favorite superheroes.

"Need your help Twitterverse — trying to help a young boy who is dying," Beam wrote on Twitter. "He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance!"

RelatedArticles
Chris Evans comes to Jimmy Kimmel's defense after tearful monologue 05/04/17
Chris Evans tweets support for students on National Walkout Day 03/14/18

Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds and more reach out to dying fan

In addition to the Captain America and Deadpool stars, "Avengers: Infinity War" actor Paul Bettany and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" actress Chloe Bennet have also lent a hand. Beam noted in a thank you message that journalist Jake Tapper came to the rescue as well.

 
Tags:CelebritiesChris EvansRyan Reynolds
 
You Might Also Like
Latest News

 
Trending