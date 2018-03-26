Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds answer the call for dying young boy

Captain America, Deadpool and more want to help out a fan in need.

Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds and more of Marvel's biggest stars are answering the call to help out a young fan in need.

Over the weekend, Fox News anchor Shannon Beam sent out a heartfelt plea on Twitter, asking for one of the Avengers to have a meet-and-greet with "a young boy who is dying." Naturally, Captain America, Deadpool and more stepped up to the plate, as they've always been open to helping fans who need the support.

According to Beam, the terminal patient — named Emilio — "has just days" to live, and his final wish is to hang out with his favorite superheroes.

"Need your help Twitterverse — trying to help a young boy who is dying," Beam wrote on Twitter. "He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance!"

Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds and more reach out to dying fan

Need your help Twitterverse - trying to help a young boy who is dying. He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance! — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 25, 2018

In addition to the Captain America and Deadpool stars, "Avengers: Infinity War" actor Paul Bettany and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" actress Chloe Bennet have also lent a hand. Beam noted in a thank you message that journalist Jake Tapper came to the rescue as well.

Happy to! DM me — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 26, 2018

I’m more of a “Reserve Avenger”. But happy to help. DM me. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 26, 2018

I'm the purple one. DM me. — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) March 26, 2018