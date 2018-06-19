Is Chris Pratt dating Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter?

Is Chris Pratt dating again? That's the question on fans' minds after TMZ released photos of the Marvel movie star apparently enjoying a picnic date.

The actor was spotted out and about in Santa Barbara on Sunday with Katherine Schwarzenegger, the 28-year-old daughter of actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger and Peabody Award-winning journalist and author Maria Shriver. Katherine seems to take after he mom's side of the family, as she's an author herself and hasn't dipped her toes into the waters of show business (well, not yet at least).

While the duo hasn't officially coupled up yet, they appeared to have a fun time together during their picnic date over the weekend. Perhaps romance is back in the air for Pratt?

If the rumors turn out to be true, Pratt just better watch himself, as he wouldn't want to get on the Terminator actor's bad side by slighting his daughter. The "Jurassic World," "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Avengers: Infinity War" star already has Thanos and blood-thirsty dinosaurs to deal with anyways.

Is Chris Pratt dating Katherine Schwarzenegger?

Pratt has been back on the market ever since he and Anna Faris announced that they were splitting up last summer.

"We are sad to announce we are legally separating," Faris and Pratt revealed in a post shared on Farris' Instagram last August. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together."

A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

Pratt isn't the only one who seems to be moving on following their break up, as Faris is also allegedly dating again. The actress has been linked in recent months to cinematographer Michael Barrett.