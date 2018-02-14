Chris Rock talks infidelity, pornography addiction on Netflix special

Chris Rock is doing the most.

The 53-year-old comedian, whose Netflix special “Tamborine” was released today, is taking on his addiction to pornography, infidelity and Rihanna for some reason. OK!

According to Entertainment Weekly, Rock first joked about his former porn addiction. I know right! “When you watch too much porn, you know what happens? You become, like, sexually autistic,” he says. “You develop sexual autism. You have a hard time with eye contact and verbal cues.”

He continued, saying, “When you start watching porn, any porn will do. Then, later on, you’re all f—ed up and you need a perfect porn cocktail to get you off. I was so f—ed up, like, I needed an Asian girl with a black girl’s ass that speaks Spanish just to get my d— to move an inch. I’m a lot better now.” Good to know!

He also touched on his divorce from Malaak Compton-Rock after 18 years of marriage (in 2016, Rock finalized his divorce after having separated in 2014 over claims of infidelity), admitting that he’s a “f—king asshole.”

“I didn’t listen,” he says. “I didn’t listen. I wasn’t kind. I had an attitude, I thought, ‘I pay for everything, I can do what I want.’ That s— don’t f—king work.”

After gabbing about cheating on his wife with three different women — rumor has it maybe Kerry Washington among them — he admits that he brought all the drama on to himself. Which, yeah! "Nobody told me to go ho up," he says. "I brought this s—t on myself, and you’ve got to learn some lessons, some man lessons."

Good thing Rihanna rejected him, though. “You ever forget how old you are?” he says. “Rihanna looked at me like I was one of her aunts. She didn’t even register me as a d—k-carrying member of society. Like, I would have had an easier time f—ing Aretha Franklin.” OK, but Aretha Franklin did not ask to get dragged into this mess my dude.

Rihanna for president though, am I right?