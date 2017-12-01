Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson make their first appearance as a couple

Very low-key couple Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson have finally appeared in public together, and it appears to be intentional.

The couple of about six months took their romance public on Thursday night at the American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York. The 35-year-old “Weekend Update” host and the 32-year-old “Avengers: Infinity War” actress walked the red carpet separately, but were sure to pose together inside. ScarJo was even snapped gazing upon Jost adoringly, for reasons that are not immediately clear.

“They’re very much in love,” a friend of Jost’s told People. “They’re both very respectful of each other’s careers and very supportive. They’re super cute together.” Some friend, Jost.

The two were first spotted hitting it off — more specifically, making out with each other’s faces — in May at the afterparty for the finale of “Saturday Night Live.”

“Scarlett and Colin were making out at the bar at the ‘SNL’ season finale party at 30 Rock,” an eyewitness told Page Six. “They would make out a bit, then go back to talking. They were at the bar in front of everyone… they made out at least twice… Then they went back to talking and hanging with other people.”

At the time, we noted that this exchange seemed pretty standard. Today, we stand by that reflection.

Johansson recently finalized her divorce with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, to whom she was married for about three years. They share a daughter, three-year-old Rose Dorothy.

Well, that’s all very nice, we suppose. Mazel to Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson — CoJo and ScarJo. Jojo, perhaps?