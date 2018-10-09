Everything you need to know about Craig Coyne, the screenwriter Barbara Bush married in secret

Craig Coyne and Barbara Bush at their wedding in Kennebunkport, Maine. (Photo: @paulmorsephoto/Instagram)

Barbara Bush, daughter of former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, got married in secret over the weekend.

Her new husband is Craig Coyne, a screenwriter and actor who was unfamiliar to the celebrity press. The couple, both 36, were married on Sunday before 20 guests at the Bush family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine. Barbara Bush's grandfather, 92-year-old former President George H.W. Bush, was there, as were her parents and twin sister, Today show correspondent Jenna Bush. (Barbara's namesake and grandmother, former first lady Barbara Bush, died in April.)

Here are the key facts about Barbara Bush's previously low-key spouse and their wedding.

1. Craig Coyne starred in indie movies such as Jarhead and I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell

The Atlanta native had bit parts in the 2005 Jake Gyllenhaal military drama and the 2011 frat-boy memoir. Most of his work has been online: He starred in the web series Lonelygirl15 and comedy shorts such as Little Knockers, a parody of HBO's Training Camp set in a peewee football league, which aired on Funny or Die.

2. He's more active in comedy writing now

Coyne has written a new Funny or Die series, Ask Play, which is in post-production. According to his agent, he's sold a live half-hour comedy series to Comedy Central called Doin' Good.

3. Coyne has a political background of his own

Somewhat. Before moving to L.A. to take up acting, Coyne served as a page in the U.S. House.

4. Coyne and Bush dated for less than a year and were engaged for five weeks

"The couple, who have kept their romance under wraps until now, were set up by friends on a blind date last November and committed as a couple by New Year’s Eve — despite living on opposite sides of the country, with Coyne in Los Angeles and Barbara in New York," reports People, which notes that Coyne relocated from Los Angeles to live with Barbara in NYC.

“It’s just been a very sweet romance,” Barbara told People. “And we’ve been long-distance for most of it — he’s been in LA and I’ve been in New York — but we’ve gotten to spend a lot of time together.”