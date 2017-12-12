Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are supposedly a thing

Dakota Johnson — the poor soul that somehow makes the “50 Shades” series even slightly watchable — is apparently dating Chris Martin. I know, right?

Multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly that Johnson, 28, and Martin, 40 are officially a thing. “Dakota and Chris are definitely dating,” a source tells the magazine. “They’ve gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable from one another. Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It’s more than just a fling.” OK!

Also serious? They went to a Nick Cave concert in Israel last month. You don’t just go to Israel for a Nick Cave convert with anyone.

This isn’t the first time that the unlikely pair have been seen out together. They went on a date in Los Angeles at Sushi Park last month, and an onlooker visually stalked them and recorded their every move.

“Chris and Dakota walked in together and sat at a table for two tucked away in the corner,” an onlooker told Us. “They seemed very happy to see each other and immediately jumped into conversation. She was catching him up on work and the different projects she has coming up. She was telling him where she is going to be and asking him what he thought. They both seemed to really respect each other’s opinions. Chris was very charming and personable. His face lit up when he was talking to her. He hummed a little bit and asked her what she thought of a song. She clearly loves his music and was really into it. They were flirty and laughing the entire meal. He paid for dinner and held the door for her. They both thanked the chefs on the way out.”

Johnson was most recently linked to Jon Hamm which, get it girl. Martin — who is most famous for that one Coldplay song and being married to Gwyneth Paltrow — has dated Jennifer Lawrence and Annabelle Wallis.

They certainly both have a type.