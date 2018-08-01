Donald Faison poses with teen wearing Clueless T-shirt and she has no idea who he is

Actor Donald Faison met a fan who was completely clueless on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old actor who stared in the 1990s teen-film Clueless posted a photo to Instagram of himself taking a selfie with a teenager who was wearing a T-shirt with the cast of Clueless on the front of it including himself, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd and Alicia Silverstone on the front of it.

"Clueless for real for real…she was like who are you and why do you want this picture? #MovieOlderThanYou," Faison wrote as the caption of the now-deleted Instagram post.

According to the expression on her face, the teen didn’t recognize Faison is the actor who played Murray in the 1995 film.

Donald Faison posts a selfie with a Clueless fan

At least one person chimed in on Twitter to mention that anyone who decided to wear a T-shirt of a movie should know about the movie just in case they run into one of the actors.

"This is a PSA for all the young people out there, if you’re going to wear a shirt from a movie, at least know about it...that way if you’re lucky enough to run into one of the actors from it, you don’t look like a fool!! I would’ve been quoting 90% of the movie to [sic]," Twitter user LucieJL wrote. We couldn’t agree more.

A few days ago, The Sandlot actors Patrick Renna and Tom Guiry, who played Ham and Smalls, also ran into a person wearing a T-shirt from the classic 1993 movie.

Similar to Faison’s run-in, the person wearing The Sandlot t-shirt didn’t recognize the actors Renna, who is now 39 and Guiry, 36, when Renna asked to snap a photo.

"Said nice shirt to this dude walking by us and he had no idea what we were talking about. Thought I would capture the moment," Renna tweeted.