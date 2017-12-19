Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are parents now

Travel with me back to 2006, when this photo was taken. Getty.

Remember Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova? Same! Well, here’s some news about them: They secretly had twins the other day.

The couple kept the pregnancy under wraps, and welcomed twins — a boy and a girl — on Saturday in Miami. Their names, according to TMZ, are Nicholas and Lucy. Normal!

A source confirmed the news to People, saying “I saw her cute belly. A friend told me like five months ago [that] they were pregnant but keeping it very, very undercover.”

Being private is kind of just like, their thing: the source continues, “[They’re] very private but very generous with local charities.” OK, that feels shoehorned in! “They basically only hang out with family and close friends. They mostly keep to themselves.”

The newborns are the first children of both Iglesias, 42, and Kournikova, 36. They’ve been together for over a decade.

In 2011, the retired Russian tennis star opened up about babies and marriage, telling Women's Health, “I absolutely want to have children, whether I have my own or adopt. I love taking care of people.

“[Marriage] isn’t important to me,” she continued. “I’m in a happy relationship — that’s all that matters… I believe in commitment. I believe in being open and trusting each other and respecting each other completely.”

Well, congratulations to y’all — on the babies and being, shockingly, relatively normal. Mazel!