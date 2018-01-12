Home
 
Melania Trump's FLOTUS fashion — the hits and misses

We’re taking a look at some of Melania’s best and worst fashion looks from the last year, from the “Meh,” to the “Girl, I guess.”
By
Rachael Vaughan Clemmons
 Published : January 12, 2018 | Updated : January 12, 2018
First Lady Fashion Melania Trump VIEW GALLERY 39 Photos
  • first lady fashion melania trump first lady fashion melania trump
    Image Zoom
    1 of 39

    This was a lot better when we thought those mics were the Uggs on Melania's feet. 

    Getty

  • first lady fashion melania trump first lady fashion melania trump
    Image Zoom
    2 of 39

    You know what? Melania is rocking this navy on navy knit situation. Carry on. 

    Getty 

  • first lady fashion melania trump first lady fashion melania trump
    Image Zoom
    3 of 39

    We think this look takes high-waisted a bit too far, but as usual Melania sports a totally fine and forgettable outfit that — wait what are talking about? 

    Getty

  • first lady fashion melania trump first lady fashion melania trump
    Image Zoom
    4 of 39

    A classic Melania look that begs the question — is that even Melania? Or is it an impersonator?

    Getty

  • Image Zoom
    5 of 39

    Not the most flattering outfit, but kudos for trying to pull off business culottes.

    Getty

  • first lady fashion melania trump first lady fashion melania trump
    Image Zoom
    6 of 39

    Seen above: Melania Trump tries to prove she can relax by giving you chic, sexy lumberjack. 

    Getty

  • first lady fashion melania trump first lady fashion melania trump
    Image Zoom
    7 of 39

     A dumb baseball cap that some nobody with a sewing machine emblazoned with "FLOTUS" paired with a popped collar? No thank you. 

    Getty

  • first lady fashion melania trump first lady fashion melania trump
    Image Zoom
    8 of 39

    We don't hate this. 

    Getty

  • first lady fashion melania trump first lady fashion melania trump
    Image Zoom
    9 of 39

    We do hate this. 

    Getty

  • first lady fashion melania trump first lady fashion melania trump
    Image Zoom
    10 of 39

    Sorry babe — those light pinks and forced smile can't distract from you seeming ice cold, general demeanor wise. 

    Getty

  • First Lady Fashion Melania Trump First Lady Fashion Melania Trump
    Image Zoom
    11 of 39

    Baby loves a dress coat in primary colors. 

    Getty

  • First Lady Fashion Melania Trump First Lady Fashion Melania Trump
    Image Zoom
    12 of 39

    Melania's dress is fine, we guess, but we're mostly distracted about how forlorn she looks in the prison-like winter wonderland of her own making. 

    Getty

  • First Lady Fashion Melania Trump First Lady Fashion Melania Trump
    Image Zoom
    13 of 39

    This print reminds us of paisley, except somehow way worse. It's very severe school marm tries to give herself a fun and flirty makeover.

     
    Getty
  • First Lady Fashion Melania Trump First Lady Fashion Melania Trump
    Image Zoom
    14 of 39

    Yeah, sure. Whatever. She can have this one. 

    Getty

  • First Lady Fashion Melania Trump First Lady Fashion Melania Trump
    Image Zoom
    15 of 39

    Again, her basic white sheath dress is fine — but can't you just see Melania here singing the first verse of that depressing ass Simon & Garfunkel song, "The Sound of Silence," as her hair blows in the wind? Can't unsee it now, can you? 

    Getty

  • First Lady Fashion Melania Trump First Lady Fashion Melania Trump
    Image Zoom
    16 of 39

    Objectively this is fine. Just fine. Like, we've already forgotten about it. 

    Getty

  • First Lady Fashion Melania Trump First Lady Fashion Melania Trump
    Image Zoom
    17 of 39

    Pro: The deep purple is a lovely color. Con: She low-key looks like a very chic sumo wrestler. 

    Getty

  • first lady fashion melania trump first lady fashion melania trump
    Image Zoom
    18 of 39

    Not to be rude, but this low-key looks like a toddler ate a box of crayons and then vomitted all over a dress. 

    Getty

  • first lady fashion melania trump first lady fashion melania trump
    Image Zoom
    19 of 39

    Apparently, we only enjoy Melania's outfits when they're from Chico's — baby girl is rocking the knits like a very fashionable, very elderly aunt. 

  • first lady fashion melania trump first lady fashion melania trump
    Image Zoom
    20 of 39

    And another one! At least this one has sparkles. Sparkles are nice. 

    Getty

  • first lady fashion melania trump first lady fashion melania trump
    Image Zoom
    21 of 39

    Oh, another coat dress with an oversized belt? Points for boring consistency, we guess. 

    Getty

  • first lady fashion melania trump first lady fashion melania trump
    Image Zoom
    22 of 39

    Sorry, was blinded by the belt. What are we even doing here, Melania? 

    Getty

  • Image Zoom
    23 of 39

    Oh, honey. 

    Getty

  • first lady fashion melania trump first lady fashion melania trump
    Image Zoom
    24 of 39

    The construction on this is interesting so, yay, we guess? 

    Getty

  • first lady fashion melania trump first lady fashion melania trump
    Image Zoom
    25 of 39

    You know what? This is nice. Boring, still. But nice. You can have this one, Mellie. 

    Getty

  • first lady fashion melania trump first lady fashion melania trump
    Image Zoom
    26 of 39

    The pussy bow blouse heard 'round the world — and it's fiiiiiiiiiiine. 

    Getty

  • first lady fashion melania trump first lady fashion melania trump
    Image Zoom
    27 of 39

    I don't know, this is a very appropriate dress for when you look like and are posed as if you are a mannequin.

    Getty

  • first lady fashion melania trump first lady fashion melania trump
    Image Zoom
    28 of 39

    Oh! A shirt made out of tissue paper! That's nice. 

    Getty

  • first lady fashion melania trump first lady fashion melania trump
    Image Zoom
    29 of 39

    This outfit has everything: a popped color, golden accents, a general, business-goth demeanor. We don't hate it, but we sure don't love it!

    Getty

  • first lady fashion melania trump first lady fashion melania trump
    Image Zoom
    30 of 39

    Melania took meeting the Pope very seriously, dressing like a mourning widow from the 19th century. Do you, we guess!

    Getty

  • Image Zoom
    31 of 39

    Should we be worried about this unflattering patent leather belt addiction? It's not good.

    Getty

  • first lady fashion melania trump first lady fashion melania trump
    Image Zoom
    32 of 39

    Girl, we get it. You like to wear one color and one color only. It's... fine. 

    Getty

  • first lady fashion melania trump first lady fashion melania trump
    Image Zoom
    33 of 39

    This is fine and forgettable, as usual. But that baby blue patent leather blue is a no for us. 

    Getty

  • first lady fashion melania trump first lady fashion melania trump
    Image Zoom
    34 of 39

    This dress somehow managed to be both a lot and not enough. Snooze. 

    Getty

  • first lady fashion melania trump first lady fashion melania trump
    Image Zoom
    35 of 39

    OKAY BUT WHY MUST SHE RUIN EVERYTHING WITH AN ATROCIOUS OVERSIZED BELT THAT RUINS THE WHOLE OUTFIT MY GOD MELANIA CHILL FOR A SECOND

    Getty

  • first lady fashion melania trump first lady fashion melania trump
    Image Zoom
    36 of 39

    A good coat dress is a good thing. But one that makes our astigmatism flare up is ... not. And you know what we think about that damn belt. 

    Getty

  • first lady fashion melania trump first lady fashion melania trump
    Image Zoom
    37 of 39

    Sure, OK. 

    Getty

  • first lady fashion melania trump first lady fashion melania trump
    Image Zoom
    38 of 39

    Here's hoping this was a toga party at a frat house — otherwise this polyester monstrosity is a hard pass. 

    Getty

  • first lady fashion melania trump first lady fashion melania trump
    Image Zoom
    39 of 39

    Ain't nothin' like a fancy dress that looks like it doubles as 3-ply toilet paper, am I right ladies? 

    Getty

The fashion of a First Lady has always been in the eye of a beholder. While some people might cite the likes of Jackie O. and Lady Bird Johnson as fashion icons, we like to give credit to the overlooked first ladies of the United States. The ones that we have no proof whether they were fashionable or not — looking at you Mary Todd Lincoln, you hoop skirt wearing goddess. 

But we digress. In recent years, Michelle Obama redefined what it mean to be a fashionable first lady, taking cues from her chic-in-chief predecessors, donning everything from Narciso Rodriguez to Alexander McQueen to J.Crew.

While Michelle gave us eight glorious years of fashion and, you know, marked lack of referring to countries as "s—tholes", now we’ve been blessed slashed cursed with Melania Trump — a woman who sure seems like she wants nothing to do with politics at all.

Melania has certainly had her fair share of fashion dos, as she often tends towards simple pieces in bold colors. But she’s had a whole bunch of fashion don’ts, too: Remember that plagarism-chic look she donned when ripping off a Michelle Obama speech? You know, the one that looked like it had artfully coiffed toilet paper rolls at the bottom of the sleeves? Or the pussy bow blouse she wore at the debate, and we were all like, "Is she making a statement!?" but the answer was, probably not? Ah, memories. Things were so much simpler then.

We’re taking a look at some of Melania’s best and worst fashion looks from the last year, from the “Meh,” to the “Girl, I guess.” It’s a gonna be a journey! But not that much of a journey. Her hair literally stays exactly the same with every outfit — we guess that’s one of the few things she and her husband have in common.

 
Tags:Melania Trump
 
