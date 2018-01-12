Melania Trump's FLOTUS fashion — the hits and misses

We’re taking a look at some of Melania’s best and worst fashion looks from the last year, from the “Meh,” to the “Girl, I guess.”

A good coat dress is a good thing. But one that makes our astigmatism flare up is ... not. And you know what we think about that damn belt.

OKAY BUT WHY MUST SHE RUIN EVERYTHING WITH AN ATROCIOUS OVERSIZED BELT THAT RUINS THE WHOLE OUTFIT MY GOD MELANIA CHILL FOR A SECOND

Girl, we get it. You like to wear one color and one color only. It's... fine.

I don't know, this is a very appropriate dress for when you look like and are posed as if you are a mannequin.

You know what? This is nice. Boring, still. But nice. You can have this one, Mellie.

Not to be rude, but this low-key looks like a toddler ate a box of crayons and then vomitted all over a dress.

Again, her basic white sheath dress is fine — but can't you just see Melania here singing the first verse of that depressing ass Simon & Garfunkel song, "The Sound of Silence," as her hair blows in the wind? Can't unsee it now, can you?

This print reminds us of paisley, except somehow way worse. It's very severe school marm tries to give herself a fun and flirty makeover.

Melania's dress is fine, we guess, but we're mostly distracted about how forlorn she looks in the prison-like winter wonderland of her own making.

We think this look takes high-waisted a bit too far, but as usual Melania sports a totally fine and forgettable outfit that — wait what are talking about?

The fashion of a First Lady has always been in the eye of a beholder. While some people might cite the likes of Jackie O. and Lady Bird Johnson as fashion icons, we like to give credit to the overlooked first ladies of the United States. The ones that we have no proof whether they were fashionable or not — looking at you Mary Todd Lincoln, you hoop skirt wearing goddess.

But we digress. In recent years, Michelle Obama redefined what it mean to be a fashionable first lady, taking cues from her chic-in-chief predecessors, donning everything from Narciso Rodriguez to Alexander McQueen to J.Crew.

While Michelle gave us eight glorious years of fashion and, you know, marked lack of referring to countries as "s—tholes", now we’ve been blessed slashed cursed with Melania Trump — a woman who sure seems like she wants nothing to do with politics at all.

Melania has certainly had her fair share of fashion dos, as she often tends towards simple pieces in bold colors. But she’s had a whole bunch of fashion don’ts, too: Remember that plagarism-chic look she donned when ripping off a Michelle Obama speech? You know, the one that looked like it had artfully coiffed toilet paper rolls at the bottom of the sleeves? Or the pussy bow blouse she wore at the debate, and we were all like, "Is she making a statement!?" but the answer was, probably not? Ah, memories. Things were so much simpler then.

We’re taking a look at some of Melania’s best and worst fashion looks from the last year, from the “Meh,” to the “Girl, I guess.” It’s a gonna be a journey! But not that much of a journey. Her hair literally stays exactly the same with every outfit — we guess that’s one of the few things she and her husband have in common.