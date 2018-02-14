Celebrate Galentine’s Day with this 'Parks and Rec' reunion

Parks and Recreation may have been on for six years, but it was gone too soon. Thankfully, some of the stars of the NBC series reunited for Galentine’s Day and it’s cute AF!

A post shared by Rashida Jones (@rashidajones) on Feb 13, 2018 at 10:38pm PST

Rashida Jones posted a picture with Amy Poehler (Leslie Knope), Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn on her Instagram yesterday, writing “Galentine’s Day! Forever and ever.” Wow, they all have really nice skin.

Plaza reposted the pic, writing “happy happy galentine's day. these women keep me alive.” Aw.

For those uninitiated, the concept of Galentine’s Day came courtesy of a season two episode of Parks and Recreation. It’s ladies celebrating ladies on February 13. It’s like Lilith Fair minus the angst plus frittatas. It’s magic, basically.

Happy belated Galentine’s Day, y’all.