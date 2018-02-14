Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Celebrities

Celebrate Galentine’s Day with this 'Parks and Rec' reunion

The gang's back together!
By
Rachael Vaughan Clemmons
 Published : February 14, 2018
Galentine's Day Parks and Rec Reunion
Instagram/@rashidajones

Parks and Recreation may have been on for six years, but it was gone too soon. Thankfully, some of the stars of the NBC series reunited for Galentine’s Day and it’s cute AF!

 

A post shared by Rashida Jones (@rashidajones) on

Rashida Jones posted a picture with Amy Poehler (Leslie Knope), Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn on her Instagram yesterday, writing “Galentine’s Day! Forever and ever.” Wow, they all have really nice skin.

Plaza reposted the pic, writing “happy happy galentine's day. these women keep me alive.” Aw.

For those uninitiated, the concept of Galentine’s Day came courtesy of a season two episode of Parks and Recreation. It’s ladies celebrating ladies on February 13. It’s like Lilith Fair minus the angst plus frittatas. It’s magic, basically.

Happy belated Galentine’s Day, y’all.

 
 
Tags:Galentine's DayInstagramAubrey Plaza
 
You Might Also Like
Latest News

 
Trending