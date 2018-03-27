Gisele Bündchen's 'guilty pleasure' is Dunkin' Donuts munchkins

The fashion icon revealed her love for the treat in the Wall Street Journal Magazine.

Not even Gisele Bündchen can resist the tasty allure of Dunkin' Donuts' famed munchkins.

The fashion icon and her hubby/Patriots quarterback Tom Brady have a notoriously strict diet routine, but it sounds like the retired runway star does induldge in a few guilty pleasures from time to time. Proving that she's truly immersed herself in Boston's culinary culture, Gisele revealed in a new cover interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine that she can't get enough of Dunkin' Donuts' minature treats.

"Oh, my God. I cannot have one," Gisele said. "I have to have, like, 10. They’re so tiny…. It’s a guilty pleasure."

Between this revelation and Brady's recent beer and strawberry binge on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," it looks like the couple is loosening up on their dietary restrictions.

In addition to professing her love of munchkins, Gisele also opened up about her relationship with Brady and her concerns over concussions in football.

"I’m entitled to have my concerns because my husband is the father of my children," Gisele said. "If you don’t have your health, what do you have?"

She did add that the future of Brady's career in the NFL is not her decision to make, and that she just wants her husband to be healthy and happy.

"It’s his decision, and he knows it," Gisele said. "It wouldn’t be fair any other way."