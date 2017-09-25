Gisele Bündchen makes powerful statement on eco fashion

"Our very existence depends on the health of our planet."

Gisele attended the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Milan. Photo by Gisele Bündchen via Instagram

As you'd expect from a runway star, Gisele Bündchen has some serious opinions on the state of fashion.

In addition to promoting the use of fake fur in recent months, the supermodel and wife of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is using her platform to promote environmentally-friendly clothing. After receiving the Vogue Eco Laureate award at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Milan on Saturday, Gisele took to her Instagram account to urge world leaders and businesses to "lead the way toward more sustainable solutions."

The fashion icon also made an impassioned plea for unity in her post, which she shared on Monday morning.

"The fashion industry has the power to lead this movement bringing focus to environmental, social and ethical challenges on a global scale," Gisele wrote. "We need to unite to find real answers. Our very existence depends on the health of our planet. When we take care of the earth, we take care of ourselves. We are all connected."

But Gisele isn't just talking the talk, she's also walking the walk.

The model wore a sustainable dress created by English fashion designer Stella McCartney to the fashion event in Milan over the weekend. According to Gisele's post on Instagram, her stunning green outfit was made with "sustainably sourced viscose from sustainably certified forests in Sweden."