Gisele posts motivational Instagram message in honor of super blue blood moon

The model wants everyone to get motivated.

Gisele Bundchen is amped up for this super blue blood moon. Photo by Getty Images

We already knew nature was a big deal for Gisele Bundchen, but apparently the fashion icon is pretty amped up over all the hype around the super blue blood moon eclipse.

The retired runway star and wife of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took to her Instagram account on Wednesday morning to express her excitement over the rare lunar happening. Gisele posted a photo of herself along with her son Benjamin to celebrate the occassion, accompanied by an inspirational note for all of her followers and fans.

The model offered a Tony Robbins-like motivational message, encouraging people to use the special occasion as a time to get focused and positive.

"How special that we get to experience this Super Blood Blue Moon Eclipse!" Gisele wrote. "It’s an important time to be positive and focus our energy on building and manifesting our dreams. If you have been on auto-pilot now is a time to get out of your comfort zone, start a new project, take a leap of faith. This moon brings us the opportunity for great change and its powerful energy will support us in achieving our goals."

Hopefully all this positive energy can help propel the Patriots to another Super Bowl win this weekend.