Watch: Gisele Bündchen twerks, shows off dance moves in new video

The supermodel worked on a funky routine with her sister.

What can't Gisele Bündchen do? Photo by Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen is just as good on the dance floor as she is on the runway.

The supermodel and wife of Patriots star Tom Brady shared a funky new video on her Instagram account earlier this week, which also featured appearances by her sister Rafaela Nonnenmacher Bündchen and famed Brazilian dance instructor Justin Neto. In the clip, the trio can be seen nailing an epic routine, which included just a tad bit of twerking (perhaps that paged Rob Gronkowski for some choreography tips).

Gisele and company performed the dance number to the song "Indecente" by Brazilian singer Anitta. The fashion icon gave the artist as well as Neto shout outs in her post on Instagram.

"Who dances scares away his woes," Gisele wrote. "[Justin Neto] you rock!"

Watch: Gisele Bündchen shows off dance moves

It didn't take long for the clip to go viral online. The video has be viewed more than 4 million times in less than 24 hours on Gisele's Instagram account.

Neto shared the video on his social media page as well. He also posted a fun selfie with the Bündchen bunch.

Dance Dance Dance!!!! 💃🏻💖🕺🏻✨ A post shared by 👯✨Justin Neto (@justneto) on Apr 26, 2018 at 9:38am PDT

Gisele has been pretty busy traveling across the globe this month. Prior to her dance lesson with her Brazilian family and friends, Gisele spent some time with Brady and their family in Qatar, where the rode camels, had a fun date night and experienced all the cultural sites the country had to offer.