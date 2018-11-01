PHOTOS: Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party and other amazing celebrity costumes

Heidi Klum has become known for her annual Halloween parties and this year she did not disappoint.

On Wednesday night, model Heidi Klum celebrated Halloween with her 19th annual Halloween bash at Lavo nightclub in New York City and many people were waiting to see who or what she would dress up as this year.

This year, Klum transformed herself into Princess Fiona from the Shrek movies while her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz came has Shrek.

While Heidi Klum knows how to celebrate Halloween, actress Lupita Nyong’o turned heads when dressed as Dionne from the 1995 classic movie Clueless.

Celebrity Halloween costumes

Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party wasn’t the only place to see celebrity Halloween costumes. Other celebs including Beyoncé and Jay Z, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Olivia Munn got into the Halloween spirit and posted pictures of their costumes on social media.

Justin Timberlake as Robin from the Lego Batman movie and went trick-or-treating in New York City with his son who was dressed as a miniature Batman.

Beyoncé

Beyonce took to Instagram to share her Halloween costumes this year and she went all out. This year, she dressed up as Toni Braxton’s album cover for her first single “Another Sad Love Song” and called herself “Phoni Braxton.”

For her second costume, she dressed ass Olympic gold medalist Florence Griffith Joyner, better known as Flo-Jo.

