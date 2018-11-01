Celebrities

PHOTOS: Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party and other amazing celebrity costumes

You can always count on Heidi Klum to go the extra mile on Halloween
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : November 01, 2018 Updated : November 01, 2018
    Lupita Nyong'o

    Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

    Padma Lakshmi

    EJ Johnson

    Mel B and Gary Madatyan.

    The Weeknd and Bella Hadid.

    Harry Connick Jr. 

    Heidi Klum

    Grace Elizabeth

    Dylan Sprouse 

    Sophie Langford

    Zac Posen 

    Ice-T and Coco

    Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

    Winnie Harlow 

    Kat Graham 

    Questlove 

Heidi Klum has become known for her annual Halloween parties and this year she did not disappoint.

 

On Wednesday night, model Heidi Klum celebrated Halloween with her 19th annual Halloween bash at Lavo nightclub in New York City and many people were waiting to see who or what she would dress up as this year.

 

This year, Klum transformed herself into Princess Fiona from the Shrek movies while her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz came has Shrek. 

 

RELATED: PHOTOS: Looking back at Heidi Klum's best Halloween costumes

While Heidi Klum knows how to celebrate Halloween, actress Lupita Nyong’o turned heads when dressed as Dionne from the 1995 classic movie Clueless.

 

Celebrity Halloween costumes

Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party wasn’t the only place to see celebrity Halloween costumes. Other celebs including Beyoncé and Jay Z, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Olivia Munn got into the Halloween spirit and posted pictures of their costumes on social media.

Justin Timberlake as Robin from the Lego Batman movie and went trick-or-treating in New York City with his son who was dressed as a miniature Batman. 

Beyoncé 

Beyonce took to Instagram to share her Halloween costumes this year and she went all out. This year, she dressed up as Toni Braxton’s album cover for her first single “Another Sad Love Song” and called herself “Phoni Braxton.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

For her second costume, she dressed ass Olympic gold medalist Florence Griffith Joyner, better known as Flo-Jo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Kevin Hart and family

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Halloween from the “Hart’s AKA Minions 😂😂😂😂 Major thank you to @suzannedelawar

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Justin Timberlake

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

They got candy? LEGO!

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🇬🇧👸🤴🏽🇬🇧

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Olivia Munn

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!! #AliWong #HardKnockWife #halloween

A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

Kylie Jenner

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Halloween💕

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kendall Jenner

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

should we shag now or shag later baby?

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kim Kardashian

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Halloween 2018

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Mindy Kaling and son

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Halloween from this bottle of mustard and her little lion ❤️🦁🎃

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

 
 
