Hoda Kotb is making way less than Matt Lauer — here's why

Fact: Over the winter break, I watched the “Today” show, but only the part with Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford. Those two together are low-key brilliant, if you consider them a comedy act. Which I do, obviously.

As such, I have a soft spot in my heart for Kotb. Too bad she got the short end of the stick when it comes to her new salary as co-anchor at “Today.”

Page Six reports that the Dateline NBC alum will be making a measly $7 million as Matt Lauer’s replacement. Her co-host, Savannah Guthrie, earns the same amount. I say measly, though, because a. no-good Megyn Kelly (whose hour on the “Today” show is a garbage fire) makes $20 million and b. Matt Lauer — who Kotb is replacing — made $25 million. Rude.

A “Today” rep told Page Six that NBC doesn’t comment on talent contracts. But an insider says that Kotb isn’t complaining about her new salary. “She has landed the big job she always dreamed of, and most definitely deserves,” the source says.

“Plus, Matt’s salary reflected the long time he was on the show — 25 years. If things go well, Hoda could ask for more next time if she re-ups her contract. But the figures underline the huge wage disparity at NBC News.” No s—t!

Hoda deserves the world, NBC. You best give it to her — and don’t dare take away her morning pinot grigio either.